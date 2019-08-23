Opening
ANGEL HAS FALLEN. The latest installment of the "Has Fallen" franchise takes a "Three Days of the Condor" turn while exploring more deeply its everyman hero, played by Gerard Butler. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
BE NATURAL: THE UNTOLD STORY OF ALICE GUY-BLACHE. his absorbing documentary/cinematic detective story looks at the life and work of Guy-Blache, the first female movie director who has largely been written out of film history. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A
OVERCOMER. This faith-based film about a high school coach trying to cope with economic change who is inspired by an athlete was not screened in advance for critics. PG.l (Grand,
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON. Zach Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf give superb performances as a man with Down syndrome and a down-on-his-luck fisherman who wander around North Carolina trying to find themselves in this Mark Twain-esque story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: A
READY OR NOT. This picture about a young bride who joins her new husband's strange family and finds herself fighting for her survival was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
SWORD OF TRUST. This social satire looks at conspiracy theories via a Civil War sword with intelligent humor and fine performances by a cast headed by stand-up comic Marc Maron. R. (Ross) Grade: B
Now showing
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. This rehash of shark movies that follows two sisters who are invited to cage dive while on holiday in Mexico has little to recommend it beyond cliches. PG-13. (Grand, East Park). Grade: D+
ANGRY BIRDS 2. The second film in the franchise is somehow even more chaotic than the first. But what else could one possibly expect from the sequel? (Grand. SouthPointe). Grade: C+
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN. This adaptation of the book about a race car driver and his dog, told from the dog's point of view, wears a little thin. Even so, it's a league above some recent dog-tearjerkers. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT. This music-filled uplifting feel good, based-on-a-true picture captures how the music of Bruce Springsteen inspired and changed the life of a Pakistani teenager in England in the 1980s. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: A
DORA & THE LOST CITY OF GOLD. The teen explorer from the animated series leads her friends on a jungle adventure in this live-action tale. PG.(Grand). Grade: B-
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW. This spinoff of the action series that teams up Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as reluctant partners. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
GOOD BOYS. This sometimes raunchy movie about a group of boys invited to their first middle school party with girls is a sweet "Superbad" for the pre-teen set. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
THE LION KING. The latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film, is so unpleasant it manages to ruin the beloved, 1994 hand-drawn original. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's back lot. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B+
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK. Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true in this well-done horror film. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE. When Bernadette, a seemingly happy wife and mother, suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone in an off-kilter social satire that never quite connects. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe). Grade: C