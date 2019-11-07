Opening
DOCTOR SLEEP. This followup to "The Shining" is fresh and illuminating for its first half, then when it returns to the Overlook Hotel, becomes a dull rehash of the Stephen King classic. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: C+
JOJO RABBIT. This Oscar candidate balances satire and serious issues as it tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend and wants to be a Nazi. (Ross, Grand). Grade: A
LAST CHRISTMAS. Writer Emma Thompson and director Paul Feig's holiday rom-com "Last Christmas" feels much more in tune with the Hallmark Lifetime approach, just with higher profile stars and a much bigger music budget. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
MIDWAY. The Pacific theater in World War II is turned into a high-tech extravaganza becoming a rah-rah retro slice of good old Greatest Generation celebration, in the style of "Pearl Harbor" or World War II-era pictures like "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo." PG-13.(Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
PLAYING WITH FIRE. This action comedy starring John Cena as the leader of a team of firefighters who rescue three young siblings from a wildfire was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood)
Now showing
THE ADDAMS FAMILY. This animated picture doesn't break "The Addams Family" mold and doesn't overreach the limitations of its gently spooky story but is so slight it merely whets the appetite for more Addams fare, rather than providing anything truly satisfying. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C+
ARCTIC DOGS. This animated picture about a fox who wants to become a husky was not screened for critics. G. (Edgewood)
BLACK & BLUE. This corrupt cop thriller about a rookie officer who accidentally captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera tells a familiar story, but does it well. R. (Grand) Grade: B
COUNTDOWN. This horror film based on an app that predicts the exact time a person will die provides a few scares, but is too thin to be consistently tense or terrifying. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
DOWNTON ABBEY. This big screen fan service version of the TV hit leans so far, it falls forward onto a fainting couch. It's not a movie, really. It's a commemorative "Downton Abbey" throw pillow. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C
GREENER GRASS. Directors/co-stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Lincoln native Dawn Luebbe have created a weird, funny satire that pokes fun at suburban conformity with a surreal, day-glo twist. (Ross) Grade: B+
HARRIET. Cynthia Erivo gives a convincing performance as Harriet Tubman in this heartfelt tribute to the 19th-century freedom fighter. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B
JOKER. A deeply disturbing, wholly unsettling profile of villainy masked as popcorn entertainment, "Joker" is a blockbuster origin story about the Batman villain that's bold, daring, subversive and thrilling, but not a comic book movie. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: A
MALIFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL. This needless sequel to the 2014 "Sleeping Beauty" riff fails to fully value the entire of appeal of these films: Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. PG. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe in 3-D) Grade: C
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN. In the age of blockbuster superhero entertainment vs. micro-budget indie films, director/star Edward Norton has delivered a movie of another era: a sturdy, wordy politically minded and wholly engaging whodunit. R. (Grand) Grade: B
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. Despite an A-list roster of talent, including people behind the scenes who theoretically should know how to resurrect this brand, "Terminator: Dark Fate " is just another bad "Terminator" movie in a string of bad "Terminator" movies. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP. This sequel to the 2009 zombie comedy that brings back the original cast has its moments and is, if nothing else, an entertaining act of fan service. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+