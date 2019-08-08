Opening
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN. This adapation of the book about a race car driver and his dog, told from the dog's point of view, wears a little thin, even so, it's a league above some recent dog-tearjerkers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: C
BRIAN BANKS. Strong performances bring life this otherwise dully recounted biopic about a high school football star who was wrongly convicted of rape in the early 2000s, fought for his freedom and found a new life after prison. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+
BRING THE SOUL. K-Pop stars BTS share stories in intimate group discussions alongside spectacular concert performances from their just-completed European tour in this film that was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)
THE CHAMBERMAID. This closely observed film takes a quiet look at a maid in a Mexico City hotel who tries to navigate the hotel's bureaucracy and its upper class guests to better her life. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+
DORA & THE LOST CITY OF GOLD. The teen explorer from the animated series leads her friends on a jungle adventure in this live-action tale. PG.(Grand, Edgewood).
THE FAREWELL. This comedy drama take the viewer a humanely eccentric place, filled with all the right actors to populate a semi-autobiographical tale of deception in a Chinese family. PG. (Grand). Grade: B+
THE KITCHEN. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play the wives of three incarcerated mobsters take over their husbands' rackets to support their families in 1970s NYC in this action comedy that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood)
MAIDEN. This documentary uses vintage footage and contemporary interviews to tell the story of the first all-woman crew to compete in an around-the-world yacht race. PG. (Ross) Grade: C
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK. Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true in this film that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)
Now showing
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW. This spinoff of the action series that teams up Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as reluctant partners. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C+
THE LION KING. The latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film, is so unpleasant it manages to ruin the beloved, 1994 hand-drawn original. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: C
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's backlot. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. The second installment of the "Spider-Man" reboot with Tom Holland as the teenage webslinger doesn't break new ground or push any envelopes, it's a letter to fans that says: Everything will be just fine. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
TOY STORY 4. In a season of franchise and sequel fatigue, this imaginative fourth Tony Story picture brightens the summer with a new character, a spork, a highly relatable, laugh-filled story and superb animation. G. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: C+
Listings for SouthPointe Cinema were not available at Ground Zero press time.