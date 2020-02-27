Screenings 2-28

BRAHMS THE BOY II. This horror movie sequel that finds a family moving into a mansion occupied by a demonic doll is more boring that scary and manages to undermine its predecessor.. PG-13. (Grand, East Park). Grade: D

THE CALL OF THE WILD. The computer-generated dog fails. Fortunately, Buck plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale. PG. (Grand, Edgeewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

DOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D

DOWNHILL. Except for a few moments of broad comedy, this American remake of a dark French comedy about a celll phone-addicted father who abandons his family is a squirm-inducing evening spent with an unhappy, unlikable couple. R. (Grand) Grade: C

IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE. This picture starring the Tenderloins that puts them onstage trying to go back in time was not screened for critics. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood)