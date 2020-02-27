Screenings 2-28

Opening
CORPUS CHRISTI. Bartosz Bielenia delivers a great performance as a young convict who impersonates a priest in this thought-provoking, Oscar-nominated Polish drama. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+
I WAS AT HOME, BUT... This cryptic, austere German film is an art film with a capital A as it presents three plot lines in oft-silent formalism. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B
THE INVISIBLE MAN. Director Leight Whannell flips the nature of invisibility from a superpower to a threat in this remake of the 1897 H.G. Wells story and 1933 film that's carried by a fine performance from Elisabeth Moss. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgwood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
THE LODGE. This chilly, winter-set horror film is like a deliberate and punishing freeze, slowly creeps in, locking the characters into a nightmarish prison from which they cannot escape and leaving them forever altered. R. (Grand) Grade: B
MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING. The second theatrical feature from the hit anime fantasy-adventure series delivers the selfless feats of daring-do, slapstick comedy, friendship and over-the-top battles fans love and expect. Not Rated. (Grand). Grade: B
SEBERG. Kristen Stewart is enough of a force to give actress Jean Seberg's darkest moments their due, but it's too little, too late for the superficial soup that is the movie that bears her name. R. (Grand) Grade: C-
Now showing
1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B
BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn is a tribute to cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B
BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND. This horror take on the TV show that finds Mr. Roarke turning guests' fantasies into nightmares is a warning not to exhume long-dead franchises. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: D
BRAHMS THE BOY II. This horror movie sequel that finds a family moving into a mansion occupied by a demonic doll is more boring that scary and manages to undermine its predecessor.. PG-13. (Grand, East Park). Grade: D
THE CALL OF THE WILD. The computer-generated dog fails. Fortunately, Buck plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale. PG. (Grand, Edgeewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
DOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D
DOWNHILL. Except for a few moments of broad comedy, this American remake of a dark French comedy about a celll phone-addicted father who abandons his family is a squirm-inducing evening spent with an unhappy, unlikable couple. R. (Grand) Grade: C
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE. This picture starring the Tenderloins that puts them onstage trying to go back in time was not screened for critics. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood)
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (SouthPointe). Grade: C+
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: A
PARASITE. The best picture of 2019 is a South Korean class-conflict fable about a very poor family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family is a tale of class conflict, chaos and violence. R. (Grand). Grade: A
THE PHOTOGRAPH. This drama about a photographer's daughter who delves into her mother's early life and finds romance works because of its beautiful photography and a chemistry between the stars. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: B
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. This live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog is good family fun, with a return to manic energy for Jim Carrey. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG. Grade: B-