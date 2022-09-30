Screenings, Sept. 30

OPENING

Bros. This LGBTQ romantic comedy that's also a satire of gay male dating was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

Dead for a Dollar. Christoph Waltz is a hired gun contracted to find a young woman who has run off with an army deserter in this western that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand)

Dos Estaciones. This documentary-like Mexican film immerses the viewer into the operations of a tequila plant in a small village run by a stoic owner and her family-like employees. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

The Good House. Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in this romance about a New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches who rekindles her romance with her high school flame that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever. This semi-serious comedy starring Zac Efron as a guy who travels to Vietnam to bring beer to his soldier friends fighting in the war was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

Smile. This horror film about a doctor confronting her traumatic past was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Superspreader: The Rise of #LetUsWorship. This documentary about a Christian worship leader who stands up against the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)

NOW SHOWING

Avatar. James Cameron's Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure returns to theaters in a 4K High Dynamic Range. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Bandit. This disjointed thriller starring Josh Duhamel as a career criminal who escapes into Canada and flies around the country robbing multiple cities in a day never gets off the ground. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Barbarian. A young woman shares a rental house with a mysterious stranger in this horror movie that messes with convention. R (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

DC League of Super Pets. This animated movie in which Krypto the Superdog has to rally a pack of animals to help him rescue Superman and the Justice League doesn't soar but still entertains. PG. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Don't Worry Darling. In crafting her feminist parable about a woman emerging from a humdrum existence, director Olivia Wilde has tried to do it all, and in doing so, has defanged her own argument. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Funny Pages. Director Owen Kline's debut feature is a cringe-inducing anti-coming-of-age story about a teenage comic book artist who starts out as and remains a self-absorbed jerk. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Gru hatches a plot to become evil, with or without his loyal Minions, in the latest installment of the animated series. PG. (Grand) Grade: C+

Moonage Daydream. David Bowie's cosmic journey, his lifelong search for self, truth, meaning and purpose, is splashed across the screen in this mesmerizing, swirling, kaleidoscopic explosion of music and color set to a soundtrack of the artist's inimitable catalog. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B+

See How They Run. Saoirse Ronan charms in this funny mousetrap of a murder-mystery. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is an old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy follow-up to the 1986 classic. (East Park). PG-13. Grade: A

Where The Crawdads Sing. This adaptation of the best-selling mystery novel lacks the storytelling connective tissue that makes a story like this work. PG-13. (Edgewood). Grade: C

The Woman King. Viola Davis is fierce as a 19th-century African warrior in this action film ala "Braveheart" and "Gladiator. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.