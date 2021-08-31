Screenings Sept. 3

OPENING
The Evening Hour. This indie drama looks at the opioid crisis in Appalachia by following a good guy, who wants to become a nurse who deals pills on the side in an impoverished strip-mining town. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition to the MCU. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B
NOW SHOWING
Black Widow. This action packed superhero picture starring Scarlett Johansen is a satisfying standalone entry into the Marvel universe. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B
Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects is terrifying, artful and speaks directly to the current moment. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
Don't Breathe 2. This home-invasion horror movie sequel can’t quite match the novelty and thrills of the 2016 original, but it is pretty effective. R. (Grand. Grade: B-
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. The second Harry Potter pictures returns to theaters along with its predecessor, together telling the story of Harry, Hermoine and Ron’s first two years at Hogwarts. PG. (Grand) Grade: B
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: 20th Anniversary Edition. The first Harry Potter film returns to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The actors look very, very young and the story is more than familiar but the picture nonetheless holds up. PG.. (Grand) Grade: B
The Night House. Rebecca Hall carries this perfectly executed horror picture about a widow living in a haunted house. R (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B+
Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G..(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-
The Protege. This film staring Maggie O as the world’s most skilled contract killer who has to avenge the death of her mentor is slickly made, cliche-filled, but watchable. R. (SouthPointe). Grade: C+
Reminiscence. This dystopian detective story in which private investigator Hugh Jackman gumshoes his way through memory to solve a mystery is a fresh, modern sci-fi take on the genre PG-13. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-
Respect. This confounding biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin is plagued by tired tropes and clunky dialogue that deadens the transcendent musical passages. PG-13. (Grand, Edgweood). Grade: C
The Suicide Squad. Director James Gunn's "redo" of "Suicide Squad" turns the DC superheroes grotesque, brutal and ridiculous, superbly reinventing the franchise. R. (Grand). Grade: B+
Together. The first pandemic picture is a darkly comic look at a bickering British couple trapped inside their house for more than a year. R. (Ross) Grade: B
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
