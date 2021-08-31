Screenings Sept. 3

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. The second Harry Potter pictures returns to theaters along with its predecessor, together telling the story of Harry, Hermoine and Ron’s first two years at Hogwarts. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: 20th Anniversary Edition. The first Harry Potter film returns to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The actors look very, very young and the story is more than familiar but the picture nonetheless holds up. PG.. (Grand) Grade: B