Screenings, Sept. 24

Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Last Leonardo This documentary about the "Salvador Mundi" a painting discovered in 2005 attributed to Leonard daVinci is a thriller about the ethically-compromised art world, financial manipulation and greed. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

Malignant. This horror movie about a woman who discovers her terrifying dreams are real is laughably cliched, overly long and simply gore for gore’s sake. R.(Grand) Grade: D

Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G..(Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B-