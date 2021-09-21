Screenings, Sept. 24

OPENING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (SouthPointe)
Dear Evan Hansen. The film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical is emotionally manipulative, filled with lackluster performances of cloying songs and bad writing. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: D+
Ema. This surrealistically captivating Chilean film examines motherhood and family through a flamethrower wielding dancer and her choreographer husband. R. (Ross) Grade: A
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (SouthPointe)
NOW SHOWING
Blue Bayou. A Korean adoptee, his wife and adopted daughter fight to make a life for themselves with the threat of deportation hanging over him in this well-intentioned, but unfocused drama. R. (Grand) Grade: C
Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects is terrifying, artful and speaks directly to the current moment. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B
The Card Counter. Director Paul Schrader’s anti-hero drama about a poker player who gets dragged into the Iraq War is a primal scream about darkest parts of America’s psyche, ultimately redeemed by love. R. (Grand) Grade: A
Copshop This action movie starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo as a con artist hiding out in a police station and a hitman sent to kill him is a taut cat-and-mouse game with violent intentions. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B-
Courageous Legacy. The 2011 faith-based film about a sheriff’s deputy who convinces his friends to try to become better Christians returns to theaters. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
Cry Macho. Clint Eastwood returns playing a one-time rodeo star who, in 1979, has to bring an ex-boss’ son home from Mexico in this meandering neo-western. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Dream Horse. Toni Collette gives a fine performance as a small town trainer whose underdog horse revitalizes a community in this formulaic, but well-done crowd pleaser. PG. Grade: B
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C
The Last Leonardo This documentary about the "Salvador Mundi" a painting discovered in 2005 attributed to Leonard daVinci is a thriller about the ethically-compromised art world, financial manipulation and greed. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
Malignant. This horror movie about a woman who discovers her terrifying dreams are real is laughably cliched, overly long and simply gore for gore’s sake. R.(Grand) Grade: D
Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G..(Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B-
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition to the MCU. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B
Show Me The Father. This documentary about fathers and relating to the heavenly father was not screened for critics. PG. (Grand)
Space Jam: A New Legacy. This updated take on the animated/live action fantasy starring LeBron James is an exercise in branding that fails to capture the entertainment of the Michael Jordan original. PG. (Grand) Grade: C
