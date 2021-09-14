Screenings Sept. 17

OPENING
Blue Bayou. A Korean adoptee, his wife and adopted daughter fight to make a life for themselves with the threat of deportation hanging over him in this well-intentioned, but unfocused drama. R. (Grand) Grade: C
Copshop This action movie starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo as a con artist hiding out in a police station and a hitman sent to kill him is a taut cat-and-mouse game with violent intentions. was R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B-
Cry Macho. Clint Eastwood returns playing a one-time rodeo star who, in 1979, has to bring an ex-boss’s son home from Mexico in this drama that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
The Last Leonardo This documentary about the "Salvador Mundi" a painting discovered in 2005 attributed to Leonard daVinci is a thriller about the ethically-compromised art world, financial manipulation and greed. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
NOW SHOWING
Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects is terrifying, artful and speaks directly to the current moment. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B
The Card Counter. Director Paul Schrader’s anti-hero drama about a poker player who gets dragged into the Iraq War is a primal scream about darkest parts of America’s psyche, ultimately redeemed by love. R. (Grand) Grade: A
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52. This captivating documentary follows the effort of the filmmakers and a team of scientists to locate a never-before-seen whale that has a unique song that indicates that he's never been able to connect with his kind, and is thereby lonely. PG. (Ross) Grade: A-
Malignant. This horror movie about a woman who discovers her terrifying dreams are real is laughably cliched, overly long and simply gore for gore’s sake. R.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D
News of the World. Tom Hanks’ classic western in which he plays a Civil War veteran escorting a 10-year-old girl across Texas returns to theaters. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B+
Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G..(Grand) Grade: B-
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. This sequel to the live-action meets CGI picture about the famous rabbit looks great and tells a story that will hit with the youngest viewers, but isn’t close to as good as the original. PG. Grade: B-
Respect. Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this by-the-numbers bio pic that’s set apart by its great musical performances. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: B-
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition to the MCU. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B
Show Me The Father. This documentary about fathers and relating to the heavenly father was not screened for critics. PG. (Grand)
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott