Screenings Sept. 17

The Card Counter. Director Paul Schrader’s anti-hero drama about a poker player who gets dragged into the Iraq War is a primal scream about darkest parts of America’s psyche, ultimately redeemed by love. R. (Grand) Grade: A

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52. This captivating documentary follows the effort of the filmmakers and a team of scientists to locate a never-before-seen whale that has a unique song that indicates that he's never been able to connect with his kind, and is thereby lonely. PG. (Ross) Grade: A-