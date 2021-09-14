 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Screenings Sept. 17
0 Comments

Screenings Sept. 17

  • 0

OPENING

Blue Bayou. A Korean adoptee, his wife and adopted daughter fight to make a life for themselves with the threat of deportation hanging over him in this well-intentioned, but unfocused drama. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Copshop This action movie starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo as a con artist hiding out in a police station and a hitman sent to kill him is a taut cat-and-mouse game with violent intentions. was R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Cry Macho. Clint Eastwood returns playing a one-time rodeo star who, in 1979, has to bring an ex-boss’s son home from Mexico in this drama that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

The Last Leonardo This documentary about the "Salvador Mundi" a painting discovered in 2005 attributed to Leonard daVinci is a thriller about the ethically-compromised art world, financial manipulation and greed. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

NOW SHOWING

Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects is terrifying, artful and speaks directly to the current moment. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B

The Card Counter. Director Paul Schrader’s anti-hero drama about a poker player who gets dragged into the Iraq War is a primal scream about darkest parts of America’s psyche, ultimately redeemed by love. R. (Grand) Grade: A

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52. This captivating documentary follows the effort of the filmmakers and a team of scientists to locate a never-before-seen whale that has a unique song that indicates that he's never been able to connect with his kind, and is thereby lonely. PG. (Ross) Grade: A-

Malignant. This horror movie about a woman who discovers her terrifying dreams are real is laughably cliched, overly long and simply gore for gore’s sake. R.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D

News of the World. Tom Hanks’ classic western in which he plays a Civil War veteran escorting a 10-year-old girl across Texas returns to theaters. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B+

Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G..(Grand) Grade: B-

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. This sequel to the live-action meets CGI picture about the famous rabbit looks great and tells a story that will hit with the youngest viewers, but isn’t close to as good as the original. PG. Grade: B-

Respect. Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in this by-the-numbers bio pic that’s set apart by its great musical performances. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: B-

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition to the MCU. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B

Show Me The Father. This documentary about fathers and relating to the heavenly father was not screened for critics. PG. (Grand)

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis to star alongside Idris Elba in Luther movie

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News