Screenings Sept. 10

OPENING
The Card Counter. Director Paul Schrader’s anti-hero drama about a poker player who gets dragged into the Iraq War is a primal scream about darkest parts of America’s psyche, ultimately redeemed by love. R. (Grand) Grade: A
Malignant. This horror movie about a woman who discovers her terrifying dreams are real was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
Show Me The Father. This documentary about fathers and relating to the heavenly father was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand)
Queen Bees. This star-packed retirement home comedy about a woman forced to move into home isn’t bad, but it’s filled with stale cliches that make it unremarkable. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: C
NOW SHOWING
The Boss Baby: Family Business. This sequel to the 2017 animated hit. It’s a manic movie in a familiarly corporate kind of way that provides kids with a computer-generated candy rush. PG. (Grand). Grade: C
Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects is terrifying, artful and speaks directly to the current moment. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B
Don't Breathe 2. This home-invasion horror movie sequel can’t quite match the novelty and thrills of the 2016 original, but it is pretty effective. R. (Grand. Grade: B-
The Evening Hour. This indie drama looks at the opioid crisis in Appalachia by following a good guy, who wants to become a nurse who deals pills on the side in an impoverished strip-mining town. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
The Night House. Rebecca Hall carries this perfectly executed horror picture about a widow living in a haunted house. R (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B+
Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G..(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition to the MCU. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott