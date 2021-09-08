Screenings Sept. 10

Don't Breathe 2. This home-invasion horror movie sequel can’t quite match the novelty and thrills of the 2016 original, but it is pretty effective. R. (Grand. Grade: B-

The Evening Hour. This indie drama looks at the opioid crisis in Appalachia by following a good guy, who wants to become a nurse who deals pills on the side in an impoverished strip-mining town. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Night House. Rebecca Hall carries this perfectly executed horror picture about a widow living in a haunted house. R (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B+