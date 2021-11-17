Screenings Nov. 19

OPENING

Bruised. Halle Berry directs and stars in this story of an MMA fighter trying to come back from a devastating loss that’s saved by her strong performance and promising direction. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Faya Dayi. This hypnotic documentary shot in black and white looks at the Ethiopian use of hallucinatory leaves called fava, its processing and its impact on the culture and society. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

King Richard. Will Smith gives a fine performance as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in this well-done sports movie that's also a family story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: A

NOW SHOWING