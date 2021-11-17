Screenings Nov. 19

OPENING
Bruised. Halle Berry directs and stars in this story of an MMA fighter trying to come back from a devastating loss that’s saved by her strong performance and promising direction. R. (Grand) Grade: B
Faya Dayi. This hypnotic documentary shot in black and white looks at the Ethiopian use of hallucinatory leaves called fava, its processing and its impact on the culture and society. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
King Richard. Will Smith gives a fine performance as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in this well-done sports movie that's also a family story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: A
NOW SHOWING
Beans. This coming-of-age story of a Mohawk middle school girl is saved from cliche by its setting in a real 1990's conflict between the Native people and a development and the performance of its young star Kiawentiio. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+
Belfast. Writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s funny touching look at his own coming of age in turbulent Northern Ireland is a memory box salute to his hometown and his youth. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B+
Clifford The Big Red Dog. This animated picture delivers the sturdy, familiar entertainment that Clifford’s young fans expect, but nothing more. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental PG-13. ( East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
Red Notice. This routine action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson as an interpol agent trying to track down art thief Ryan Reynolds. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
Ron’s Gone Wrong. Kids will like the slapstick and potty humor in this animated tale of a socially awkward boy and his digital device while adults with its scathing critique of consumerism. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: B
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
