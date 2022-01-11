Screenings _ Jan. 14

OPENING
Scream. A new killer in a Ghost face mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years earlier, bringing out many of those who fought the first killer to try to stop him in this horror picture that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
NOW SHOWING
The 355. Five female agents join forces to try to retrieve a top secret weapon from mercenaries in this solid, by-the-numbers espionage action picture. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
American Underdog. This biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn. This provocative Romanian film follows a teacher whose sex tape is found by her students on the internet as it observes life in the era of COVID-19 and delivers serious philosophy and criticiques of Romanian culture and history. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A -
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
The King’s Man. This prequel is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day aimed at blowing up history that only makes you roll your eyes. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D+
Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming-of-age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A
Poupelle of Chimney Town. This Japanese anime tells the story of a boy who lives in the smoke of the chimneys of his isolated town who tries to pursue his dream of getting out with him from a man made of garbage. PG. (Grand) Grade: B
Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun.. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand) Grade: B+
Writing With Fire. This documentary tells the inspirational story of a crusading Indian newspaper staffed entirely by women as it transitions from print to digital. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.