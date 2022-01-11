Screenings _ Jan. 14

OPENING

Scream. A new killer in a Ghost face mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years earlier, bringing out many of those who fought the first killer to try to stop him in this horror picture that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

NOW SHOWING

The 355. Five female agents join forces to try to retrieve a top secret weapon from mercenaries in this solid, by-the-numbers espionage action picture. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

American Underdog. This biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn. This provocative Romanian film follows a teacher whose sex tape is found by her students on the internet as it observes life in the era of COVID-19 and delivers serious philosophy and criticiques of Romanian culture and history. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A -