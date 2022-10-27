Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3

OPENING

Call Jane. Elizabeth Banks is outstanding in this character study of a woman seeking an abortion in 1968. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

A Chance Encounter. This romantic drama about an aspiring poet and established folk singer who meet in Italy is a Nebraska-production with Omaha native Paul Petersen and Lincoln singer Andrea von Kampen in the lead roles and direction by a UNL graduate. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

Prey for the Devil. This horror film about a nun who becomes the first female exorcist was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Tar. This tale of ambition and its cost — and its collateral damage — is Cate Blanchett’s movie, and she delivers a tour de force in every scene. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A

Till. Director Chinonye Chukwu finds a way to tell the story of Emmett Till and his mother without focusing on the violence and torture the boy suffered. PG-13. (Grand, East Park). Grade: A

Triangle of Sadness. Director Ruben Östlund’s handsomely grotesque satire about the guests and workers aboard a luxury yacht is exceedingly uncomfortable and undeniably entertaining. R. (Grand). Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

The Bad Guys. A crew of criminal animals try to pull a con by posing as model citizens in this very funny animated comedy with a good message for its younger viewers. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Black Adam. This DC Universe picture starrring Dwayne Johnson feels cobbled together out of spare parts of other superhero movies, and it’s almost instantly forgettable. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

God's Creatures. Emily Watson give a raw, powerfully direct performance as an Irish mother whose lie threatens to tear apart her family and the fishing village where they live in this dark psychological drama. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee Curtis faces off with Michael Myers for the last time in this conclusion to a trilogy of "Halloween" pictures that ends -- six times -- none of them satisfying. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. A boy discovers a singing crocodile who helps him adjust to life in New York City in this combination of animation and live action but plays in part like a family movie and in part like a fever dream. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C-

My Policeman. This gay romantic drama starring pop star Harry Styles has some arresting movements but never fully connects. R. (SouthPointe) Grade: C

Smile. This horror film about a doctor confronting her traumatic past is opaque, silly and rarely scary. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Ticket to Paradise This attempt as a rom-com with Julia Roberts and George Clooney as divorced parents force to come together by their daughter is an unfortunate snooze. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade C

