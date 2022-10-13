Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Oct. 14-20

OPENING

Battleground. This documentary serves as an insider history lesson of activists Trump-era efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee Curtis faces off with Michael Myers for the last time in this conclusion to the horror movie series that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

Stars at Noon. An American journalist in Nicaragua falls for a mysterious Englishman in this romantic thriller that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand).

NOW SHOWING

Amsterdam. This star-packed picture about three friends in the center of a secret plot suffers from dull writing and dinner-theater-caliber acting. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: D+

Barbarian. A young woman shares a rental house with a mysterious stranger in this horror movie that messes with convention. R (Grand) Grade: B

Bros. This LGBTQ romantic comedy that's also a satire of gay male dating works well for an hour and survives its ending. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Clerks III. The third installment in Kevin Smith's convenience store trilogy wallows in unhealthy nostalgia for the first film and is for fans only. R. (Grand). Grade: D

DC League of Super Pets. This animated movie in which Krypto the Superdog has to rally a pack of animals to help him rescue Superman and the Justice League doesn't soar but still entertains. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C

Don't Worry Darling. In crafting her feminist parable about a woman emerging from a humdrum existence, director Olivia Wilde has tried to do it all, and in doing so, has defanged her own argument. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Loving Highsmith. This documentary about "Talented Mr. Ripley" novelist Patricia Highsmith focuses on her romantic life as a lesbian and how it influenced her writing. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. A boy discovers a singing crocodile who helps him adjust to life in New York City in this family picture that combines animation and live action. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry. This adaptation of the best-selling novel about a bookstore owner trying to recover from the death of his wife. PG-13.

Smile. This horror film about a doctor confronting her traumatic past is opaque, silly and rarely scary. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Terrifier 2. This horror movie sequel about a clown terrorizing a small town is tedious, uninspired and exhausting. R. (Grand). Grade: D

The Woman King. Viola Davis is fierce as a 19th-century African warrior in this action film ala "Braveheart" and "Gladiator. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.