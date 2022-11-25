Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

OPENING

Bones and All. Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet are a pair of young cannibals in a 1980s-set road movie that’s brutal, beautiful and more tenderly lyrical than most conventional romances. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Devotion. The friendship between Jesse Brown, the country's first black aviator, and his wingman Tom Hudner, one of the great stories of American military history, is earnestly told in a straightforward manner, flying admirably high while knowing when to remain grounded. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Fablemans. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical picture is simultaneously the story of how a filmmaker comes to be and what it means to see or be seen through the lens of a camera. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: A

You Resemble Me. This fact-based drama utilizes four actresses to tell the tragic story of the Moroccan immigrant who, in 2015, was falsely labeled as Frances' first female suicide bomber. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

Strange World. Cute and funny, this animated family adventure is action-packed and much more thrilling than might be expected from a Disney movie, with the same ex[ected heartwarming lessons. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Del Toro and his collaborators have made more of a Frankenstein-ed fairy tale with this stop-motion animation than some irreverent answer to Disney's 1940 hand-drawn classic. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

The Menu. Director Mark Mylod’s over-the-top black horror-comedy takedown of snobby food culture ridicules the epicurean elite and skewers the ultra-rich who place the "foodie" movement out of the reach of everyday people. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: B

The Novelist's Film. Korean director Hong Sang-soo looks at his creative process through a novelist who starts to make a film through some chance encounters with shopkeepers, an actress and a director. Not rated. (Ross) Grade: A

She Said. A fact-based Oscar-bait drama that stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters who together broke the story that helped propel the #Metoo movement. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Spirited. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this big-budget musical reworking of "A Christmas Carol" that doesn't work as a musical but is still enjoyable. PG-13 (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.