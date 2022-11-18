Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Nov. 18-22

OPENING

The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2. After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples, including newcomer Judas are ready to follow him in this faith-based sequel that was not screened in advance for critics. Not rated. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Del Toro and his collaborators have made more of a Frankenstein-ed fairy tale with this stop-motion animation than some irreverent answer to Disney's 1940 hand-drawn classic. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

The Menu. Director Mark Mylod’s over-the-top black horror-comedy takedown of snobby food culture ridicules the epicurean elite and skewers the ultra-rich who place the "foodie" movement out of the reach of everyday people. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: B

The Novelist's Film. Korean director Hong Sang-soo looks at his creative process through a novelist who starts to make a film through some chance encounters with shopkeepers, an actress and a director. Not rated. (Ross) Grade: A

She Said. This fact-based Oscar-bait drama that stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters who together broke the story that helped propel the #Metoo movement was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Spirited. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this big-budget musical reworking of "A Christmas Carol" that doesn't work as a musical but is still enjoyable. PG-13 (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C+

NOW SHOWING

18 1/2. A transcriber discovers a recording that explains the 18½-minute gap in the Watergate tapes and tries to get it to a reporter in this offbeat, highly entertaining satire. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B

The Banshees of Inisherin. Colin Ferrell and Brendan Gleeson give great performances as men who see their friendship fall apart on an Irish island in this film that is a rich, soulful journey, full of agony, dry Irish wit and big, haunting questions. R. (Grand). Grade: A

Black Adam. This DC Universe picture starring Dwayne Johnson feels cobbled together out of spare parts of other superhero movies, and it’s almost instantly forgettable. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. A boy discovers a singing crocodile who helps him adjust to life in New York City in this combination of animation and live action that plays in part like a family movie and in part like a fever dream. PG. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: C-

Ticket to Paradise This attempt at a rom-com with Julia Roberts and George Clooney as divorced parents forced to come together by their daughter is an unfortunate snooze. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

