OPENING

Everything Went Fine. This well-acted, realistic French drama follows a family that is dealing with an aging father who has had a stroke and wants to end his life. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The over-stuffed end to the trilogy of Guardian films finds the ragtag "family" rallying to protect the universe is sincere, poignant and kinda cornball. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Love Again. A heartbroken woman sends texts to her dead finance's phone, reaching a journalist who wants to meet her in this romantic comedy that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13 (Grand.)

NOW SHOWING

Are You There God? It's Me Margaret. Judy Blume's generational book about the private and often confusing physical details of changing bodies, and the harrowing journey of navigating these transitions in relationship to other people finds the silver screen. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. Chris Davis plays George Foreman in this bio-pic of the boxing champion, who left the ring to become a minister but returned to reclaim his title. PG-13. (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The latest audience-pleasingly bland movie adaptation of the role-playing game isn't bad, but it's not good either. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C

Evil Dead Rise. The long-dormant horror franchise returns for a fifth installment about a pair of sisters who open a mysterious book that unleashes a host of demons. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this military thriller as an Army sergeant who is rescued by his Afghani interpreter, then has to save the man who saved him in director Ritchie's best film in years. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

John Wick - Chapter 4. The cartoonish fourth entry in the John Wick series isn't great cinema, but it delivers its ballet of bullets with high style. R.(Grand,) Grade: B

Polite Society. This genre-mixing action comedy about a South Asian British family becomes nuttier and nuttier as it rushes to a full-blown action ending. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Sisu. A grizzled old man takes out a small army of Nazi's with a pick-axe and strong determination in this bloody, fun, near dialogue-free Finnish film. R. (Grand). Grade: B

The Worst Ones. This film follows the making of a movie in a poor French town that is cast with “the worst ones," troubled kids whose personal stories and changes via the shoot are the point of the picture. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: B