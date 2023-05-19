OPENING

Carmen. "Carmen” is a spectacle of a film that reinterprets Georges Bizet's classic 19th century opera as a dance-filledm tragically romantic, sweeping, visually dazzling border story. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Fast X. Vin Diesel and company return for the 10th installment of the popular, car-based action series that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

NOW SHOWING

Air. Director/co-star Ben Affleck's story of Nike's courting Michael Jordan with a signature sneaker is a treatise on the film industry and the perils of celebrity, shoehorned into a biopic of a brand. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Are You There God? It's Me Margaret. Judy Blume's generational book about the private and often confusing physical details of changing bodies, and the harrowing journey of navigating these transitions in relationship to other people, finds the silver screen. PG-13. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Book Club: The Next Chapter. This sequel that finds the four old friends traveling to and through Italy proves that it’s possible to make an entertaining, full-length picture with nearly no story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Evil Dead Rise. The long-dormant horror franchise returns for a fifth installment about a pair of sisters who open a mysterious book that unleashes a host of demons. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Fools Paradise. This satirical comedy about a publicist who helps a mental patient impersonate a misbehaving movie star simply doesn't work. R. (Grand) Grade: D

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The over-stuffed end to the trilogy of Guardian films finds the ragtag "family" rallying to protect the universe is sincere, poignant and kind of cornball. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this military thriller as an Army sergeant who is rescued by his Afghani interpreter, then has to save the man who saved him in director Ritchie's best film in years. R. (Edgewood) Grade: B

Hypnotic. This ridiculous thriller starring Ben Affleck as an Austin detective investigating a series of mind-bending crimes with the help of a psychic lets director Robert Rodriquez play in his cinematic toy box, but not much else. R. (Grand) Grade: C-

John Wick - Chapter 4. The cartoonish fourth entry in the John Wick series isn't great cinema, but it delivers its ballet of bullets with high style. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Joyland. A married Pakistani man falls in love with a trans woman, ultimately destroying his family and life in the well-acted melodrama. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B

Knights of the Zodiac. This picture that brings anime smash Knights of the Zodiac's Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time won't satisfy long time fans and will baffle newcomers. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-

Love Again. A heartbroken woman sends texts to her dead finance's phone, reaching a journalist who wants to meet her in this lackluster romantic comedy. PG-13 (Grand.) Grade: C-

Nefarious. This horror film about a serial killer who claims he's a demon and his psychiatrist doesn't work on any level, from the casting up. R. (Grand) Grade: D

Sisu. A grizzled old man takes out a small army of Nazis with a pickax and strong determination in this bloody, fun, near dialogue-free Finnish film. R. (Grand). Grade: B

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's mildly amusing, swift, noisy and unrelentingly paced, which is par for the course considering this is the studio that brought us the Minions. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C