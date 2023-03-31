OPENING

Bholaa. A freed prisoner has to overcome all sorts of death-threatening obstacles as he tries to get home to see his daughter in this Indian film that was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)

Dasara. This Indian action-adventure was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The latest audience-pleasingly bland movie adaptation of the role-playing board game isn't bad, but it's not good either. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

His Only Son. The first feature film to chronicle the Biblical story of Abraham being commanded to sacrifice his son Isaac was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe).

Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game. This funny, romantic gem of a movie tells the true story of pinball player Roger Sharpe, who saved the game from legal banishment in the '70s. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A

Spinning Gold. This biopic about Neil Bogard, who founded Casablanca Records, home to KISS and Donna Summer, was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R (Grand).

Summoning Sylvia. A gay bachelor-party weekend at a house haunted by the ghost of a murderess turns deadly in this horror comedy that was not screened in advance for critics. R (Grand).

A Thousand and One. This festival-award winning film about a New York mother who kidnaps her son from a foster program rises above its contrived script to be a satisfying melodrama. R. (Grand). Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

65. Adam Driver is a pilot who crash lands on an unknown planet, only to discover that it is Earth, 65 million years ago, where he has to fight prehistoric creatures to survive in this muddled creature feature that's more B movie than anything else. PG-13. (SouthPointe) Grade: C-

A Man Called Otto. This remake of Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film that stars Tom Hanks has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: B

Champions. Woody Harrelson is a former minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy that's too long, formulaic, yet wins over the audience through performances of its friends. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood), Grade: B

Cocaine Bear. A 500-pound bear ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and goes on a rampage, chased by cops, drug dealers and tourist in this brainless action-comedy that's high on its own supply. R. (Grand) Grade: D

Creed III. Borrowing elements from the first three "Rocky" movies, director/star Michael B. Jordan has crafted the weakest of the three "Creed" pictures in which an out-of-shape Creed has to fight his friend Damien. PG-13. (Grand,, East Park). Grade: B

Jesus Revolution. This faith-based picture, which tells the based-on-a-true-story tale of a young hippie in the ’70s whose search for peace and love leads to the Jesus Movement, is at times inspirational. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: C

John Wick - Chapter 4. The cartoonish fourth entry in the John Wick series isn't great cinema, but it delivers its ballet of bullets with high style. R.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

Return to Seoul. As much character study as it is narrative, this well-made picture is carried by a compelling, revealing debut performance by Park Ji-min as a French woman who returns to South Korea, where she was born. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Scream VI. This "requel sequel" injects brawny, bruising and bloody style into the horror/slasher series that moves the Ghostface survivors — and the killer — to New York City and satisfyingly revives the genre. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B

Shazam: Fury of the Gods. This superhero film that continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult alter ego, Shazam, fails from a bad case of sequelitis that hopefully will end the series. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D