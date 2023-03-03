OPENING

Close. This is a crushing story of grief centers around a friendship between two 13-year-old boys is told with grace by Belgian director Lukas Dhont. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B

Creed III. Borrowing elements from the first three "Rocky" movies, director/star Michael B. Jordan has crafted the weakest of the three "Creed" pictures in which an out-of-shape Creed has to fight his friend Damien. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Demon Stranger: To The Swordsmith Village. This installment in the Japanese anime series was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park).

One Fine Morning. The exquisite new film from French writer-director Mia Hansen-Love, is like dropping in on the complicated life of Sandra, a widow in her 30s who’s raising her daughter as a single mom. R. (Ross) Grade: A

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre. Director Guy Ritchie's action/comedy/thriller in which super spy Jason Statham has to team up with a series of operatives to stop billionaire arms dealer Hugh Grant was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, SouthPointe).

NOW SHOWING

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with their families explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures in this green-screen heavy, uninspired Marvel movie. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

A Man Called Otto. This remake of Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film that stars Tom Hanks has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Avatar: The Way of the Water. A dazzling cinematic experience that will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for 3 hours, 12 minutes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+

Cocaine Bear. A 500-pound bear ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and goes on a rampage, chased by cops, drug dealers and tourist in this brainless action-comedy that's high on its own supply. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D

Jesus Revolution. This faith-based picture tells the based-on-a-true-story tale of a young hippie in the '70s whose search for peace and love leads to the Jesus Movement is at times inspirational. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Magic Mike's Last Dance. The third installment in the Channing Tatum male stripper series moves the action to London is a surprisingly sweet romance that continues the series' long joke. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Marlowe. Liam Neeson plays detective Philip Marlowe in this film noir misstep from director Neil Jordan that doesn't look right as it adapts an Irish novel rather than Raymond Chandler, with a too-old Marlowe. R. (Edgewood) Grade: C-

Missing. This "Searching" like computer screen thriller about a woman trying to rescue her mother is ultimately more exhausting than thrilling. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C

Only in Theaters. This film-lovers documentary looks at Los Angeles' family-owned Laemmle arthouse theater chain's struggle to survive both before and during the pandemic. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Winnie the Pooh is turned into a horror movie in this boring English film that finds a grown up Christopher Robin leaving Pooh and Piglet to become feral and feast on blood. R (Grand) Grade: D