OPENING

John Wick - Chapter 4. The cartoonish fourth entry in the John Wick series isn't great cinema, but it delivers its ballet of bullets with high style. R.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Lost King. This based-on-a-true-story film about an amateur historian (Sally Hawkins) leading an effort to dig up the bones of England's King Richard III misses some of the real-life revelations but works with an undeniable story line. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

Louis Tomlinson - All of Those Voices. This documentary about the life of One Direction member Louis Tomlinson was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand)

Return to Seoul. As much character study as it is narrative, this well-made picture is carried by a compelling, revealing debut performance by Park Ji-min as a French woman who returns to South Korea, where she was born. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

The School of Magical Animals 2. This German picture that puts CGI animals in a school with kids who are trying to put on a musical was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand, Edgewood)

The Tutor. The thriller about a tutor who takes a job teaching a troubled billionaire's son was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand)

NOW SHOWING

65. Adam Driver is a pilot who crash lands on an unknown planet, only to discover that it is Earth, 65 million years ago, where he has to fight prehistoric creatures to survive in this muddled creature feature that's more B movie than anything else. PG-13. (SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with their families, explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures in this green-screen heavy, uninspired Marvel movie. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C

A Man Called Otto. This remake of Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film that stars Tom Hanks has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: B

Champions. Woody Harrelson is a former minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy that's too long, formulaic, yet wins over the audience through performances of its friends. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood), Grade: B

Cocaine Bear. A 500-pound bear ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and goes on a rampage, chased by cops, drug dealers and tourist in this brainless action-comedy that's high on its own supply. R. (Grand) Grade: D

Creed III. Borrowing elements from the first three "Rocky" movies, director/star Michael B. Jordan has crafted the weakest of the three "Creed" pictures in which an out-of-shape Creed has to fight his friend Damien. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Everything Everywhere All at Once. Michelle Yeoh stars as an exhausted laundromat owner who slides into multiple dimensions in this over-the-top sci-fi action picture that's chaotic, raunchy, nonsensical and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. R. (Grand) Grade: A

Inside. Willem Dafoe dominates this horror thriller about a thief trapped inside an elaborate building that would have been awful without him. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Jesus Revolution. This faith-based picture, which tells the based-on-a-true-story tale of a young hippie in the ’70s whose search for peace and love leads to the Jesus Movement, is at times inspirational. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: C

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

The Quiet Girl. This Oscar-nominated Irish film demonstrates how the smallest of stories can pack the strongest emotional punch while capturing something of the helplessness of childhood and the development of familial love. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

Scream VI. This "requel sequel" injects brawny, bruising and bloody style into the horror/slasher series that moves the Ghostface survivors — and the killer — to New York City and satisfyingly revives the genre. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B

Shazam: Fury of the Gods. This superhero film that continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult alter ego, Shazam, was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)