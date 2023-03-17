OPENING

Full River Red. The great Chinese director Zhang Yimou returns with this elaborate, frenetically paced mystery set inside the 12th century Song dynasty prime ministers fortified estate. It was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand)

Inside. Willem Dafoe dominates this horror thriller about a thief trapped inside an elaborate building, that would have been awful without him. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi. This heartwarming Indian romance that follows a couple from their teens until they're 28 was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand)

The Quiet Girl. This Oscar-nominated Irish film demonstrates how the smallest of stories can pack the strongest emotional punch while capturing something of the helplessness of childhood and the development of familial love. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

Shazam: Fury of the Gods. This superhero film that continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult alter ego, Shazam, was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

NOW SHOWING

65. Adam Driver is a pilot who crash lands on an unknown planet, only to discover that it is Earth, 65 million years ago, where he has to fight pre-historic creatures to survive is this muddled creature feature that's more B movie than anything else. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with their families explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures in this green-screen heavy, uninspired Marvel movie. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

A Man Called Otto. This remake of Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film that stars Tom Hanks has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: B

Champions. Woody Harrelson is a former minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities in this comedy that's too long, formulaic, yet wins over the audience through performances of its friends. PG-13. (Grand), Grade: B

Cocaine Bear. A 500-pound bear ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and goes on a rampage, chased by cops, drug dealers and tourist in this brainless action-comedy that's high on its own supply. R. (Grand) Grade: D

Creed III. Borrowing elements from the first three "Rocky" movies, director/star Michael B. Jordan has crafted the weakest of the three "Creed" pictures in which an out-of-shape Creed has to fight his friend Damien. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Everything Everywhere All at Once. Michelle Yeoh stars as an exhausted laundromat owner who slides into multiple dimensions in this over-the-top sci-fi action picture that's chaotic, raunchy, nonsensical and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. R. (Grand) Grade: A

Jesus Revolution. This faith-based picture tells the based-on-a-true-story tale of a young hippie in the '70s whose search for peace and love leads to the Jesus Movement is at times inspirational. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

No Bears. Iranian director Jaafar Panahi has crafted his career masterpiece playing a fictionalized version of himself, who has relocated to a border town in Iran to make a movie in a nearby Turkish city where he finds himself thrust in the middle of a local scandal. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

Scream VI. This "requel sequel" injects brawny, bruising and bloody style into the horror/slasher series that moves the Ghostface survivors -- and the killer -- to New York City and satisfyingly revives the genre. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Whale. Brendan Fraser won the best actor Oscar- for his performance as an overweight online teacher in this character study that feels more like a filmed play than a movie. R. (Grand) Grade: C+