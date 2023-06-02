OPENING

The Boogeyman. A supernatural entity that preys on families goes after a father and his daughters, grieving the loss of their mother, in this horror film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood)

Monica. Trace Lysette gives a fine performance as a trans woman returning home to care for her estranged mother in this tightly framed and focused character study/drama. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Miles Morales returns in this sequel to the Oscar-winning animated adventure. This time, he's transported from Brooklyn into the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stay and a team of Spider-People to fight the Spot. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: A-

NOW SHOWING

About My Father. Sebastian Maniscalo and Robert DeNiro star in this limp, consistently unfunny culture clash comedy. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C-

Fast X. Vin Diesel and company return for the 10th installment of the popular, car-based action series that may have run out of gas. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The over-stuffed end to the trilogy of Guardian films finds the ragtag "family" rallying to protect the universe is sincere, poignant and kind of cornball. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Kandahar. CIA operative Gerard Butler is stuck in hostile territory in Afghanistan. R. (Grand) Grade: C

The Little Mermaid. This somewhat drab "The Little Mermaid" prioritizes nostalgia and familiarity over compelling visual storytelling. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Machine. Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer returns to Russia, kidnapped along with his estranged father, to atone for something he may or may not have done on a college trip. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's mildly amusing, swift, noisy and unrelentingly paced, which is par for the course considering this is the studio that brought us the Minions. PG. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

The Thief Collection. This smart, often funny art-heist documentary looks at the mysterious New Mexico couple who stole a multi-million dollar Willem deKooning painting from an Arizona museum. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A-

You Hurt My Feelings. Julia Louis-Dreyfus shines as a would-be novelist who has to deal with complications of everyday life in this modest relationship comedy. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B