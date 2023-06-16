OPENING

The Blackening. A group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer in this genre-skewing satire that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

Elemental. The visually dazzling Pixar picture is a refreshing update of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" that reworks the classic romance for modern times. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Flash. “The Flash” has some humor and heart, plus a compelling performance from its embattled star, Ezra Miller. But the final act of this nearly 2 ½-hour film devolves into a generic, fairly muddled CGI battle, PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

It Ain't Over. This loving documentary looks at the life of Yogi Berra, the New York Yankees catcher, inspiration for Yogi Bear, spinner of "Yogi-isms" and one of the greatest baseball players of all time. PG. (Ross) Grade: B+

NOW SHOWING

Fast X. Vin Diesel and company return for the 10th installment of the popular, car-based action series that may have run out of gas. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The over-stuffed end to the trilogy of Guardian films finds the ragtag "family" rallying to protect the universe is sincere, poignant and kind of cornball. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

The Little Mermaid. This somewhat drab "The Little Mermaid" prioritizes nostalgia and familiarity over compelling visual storytelling. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

R.M.N. This powerful, bleak film unsparingly examines racial, ethnic and personal clashes in a Romanian village. Unrated (Ross) Grade: A

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Miles Morales returns in this sequel to the Oscar-winning animated adventure. This time, he's transported from Brooklyn into the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stay and a team of Spider-People to fight the Spot. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: A-

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The seventh installment of the "Transformers" franchise feels like a film that is at war with itself trying to balance character work with the profoundly silly Autobot lore and rattling action. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPonte) Grade: C-