Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Jan. 6-12

Contact Meg at 402-475-7777 or megd@freshstarthome.org

Brooklynn, a woman in her 20s, came to Fresh Start to escape a domestic violence situation. Fresh Start is helping her believe in herself again. Brooklynn works full time and attends school part time. She could use Bluetooth ear buds, a Walmart gift card and gas cards.

Harlem, a woman in her 30s, is completing drug court while maintaining her sobriety. She’d like gift cards to Walmart for personal items and over-the-counter medications. Harlem needs items for her apartment such as a matching bathroom towel set, twin sheets (extra-long/deep pocket) and Tupperware.

Morgan, a woman in her 40s, is out of treatment and learning how to live a sober life. She works part time. Morgan would like gas cards to help her get to work and a small lighted makeup mirror for her room. Fresh Start could also use wall mirrors for other resident rooms.

Sandy, a woman in her 20s, resided at Fresh Start earlier in 2022 and successfully completed the program. She is now in her own home and has an income, but money is tight. Sandy wants new dishes, a set of plastic glasses or a grocery gift card.

Fresh Start is a transitional shelter for women who are experiencing homelessness. Staff members help the residents by working on a goal plan that includes activities like getting a job, finding safe housing and addressing health needs. We need toilet paper, Walmart cards, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, Kleenexes and lotion.