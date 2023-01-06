 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Jan. 6-12

OPENING

Corsage. Vicky Krieps gives a mesmerizing performance as 19th-century Empress Elisabeth of Austria in this bold retelling of her story — or at least a radical filling in of the blank spaces. Not Rated. (Grand) Grade: B

M3gan. A lifelike artificial intelligence doll is paired with an orphaned 7-year-old girl in this horror film that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

The Old Way. Nicholas Cage is a gunslinger turned family man who his to fight off a gang along with his daughter in this western that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand).

The Whale. Brendan Fraser gives an Oscar-caliber performance as an overweight online teacher in this character study that feels more like a filmed play than a movie. R. (Grand) Grade: C+

NOW SHOWING

Avatar: The Way of the Water. A dazzling cinematic experience that will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for 3 hours, 12 minutes. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

Babylon. The flip side to director Damien Chazelle's 2016 Oscar winner "La La Land" is a movie about the movies, this time set in the 1920s, that's a dark look at ambition and excess that's often sordid and ugly. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.  Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

The Fablemans. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical picture is simultaneously the story of how a filmmaker comes to be and what it means to see or be seen through the lens of a camera. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: A

The Menu. Director Mark Mylod’s over-the-top black horror-comedy takedown of snobby food culture ridicules the epicurean elite and skewers the ultra-rich who place the "foodie" movement out of the reach of everyday people. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Spirited. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this big-budget musical reworking of "A Christmas Carol" that doesn't work as a musical but is still enjoyable. PG-13 (Edgewood) Grade: C+

Violent Night. Santa Claus battles mercenaries who are holding hostages in a wealthy compound in this holiday action comedy that's neither naughty nor nice. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Whitney Houston: I Want to Dance With Somebody. Naomi Ackie plays Whitney Houston in this pull-out-the-stops biopic that you will either fall for or instantly dismiss. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

