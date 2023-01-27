 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Jan. 27- Feb. 2

OPENING

Fear. A year into a pandemic, a group of friends gather in at a remote mountain lodge in this horror movie that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand).

Infinity Pool. Director Brandon Cronenberg has crafted a highly disturbing horror, near zombie thriller about privilege and morality that's wildly surreal, unapologetic, violent, and pornographic. R. Grand, East Park). Grade: B

Left Behind: Rise of the Anti-Christ. Kevin Sorbo directs and stars in this Bible-based movie that takes place after millions of people vanish and the world falls into chaos as a a charismatic leader who rises to become head of the U.N. It was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)

Living. Bill Nighy gives an Oscar-nominated performance as a 50s English bureaucrat who wakes up to life after a terminal diagnosis in this remake of a Kurosawa classic. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

Maybe I Do. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are the young couple in this meet-the-parents romantic comedy that discover that the two sets of parents already know each other very well that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines.PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood)

Pathaan. This Indian action mystery was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand).

NOW SHOWING

A Man Called Otto. This remake of Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film that stars Tom Hanks has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B

Avatar: The Way of the Water. A dazzling cinematic experience that will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for 3 hours, 12 minutes. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Michelle Yeoh stars as an exhausted laundromat owner who slides into multiple dimensions in this over-the-top sci-fi action picture that's chaotic, raunchy, nonsensical and the best movie of 2022. R. (Grand, East Park) (Grand) Grade: A

The Fablemans. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical picture is simultaneously the story of how a filmmaker comes to be and what it means to see or be seen through the lens of a camera. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewppd) Grade: A

M3gan. This pleasantly nutty thriller about a crafty artificial intelligence toy exploits a child's grief for the greater good of the killer-doll genre. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Missing. This "Searching" like computer screen thriller about a woman trying to rescue her mother is ultimately more exhausting than thrilling. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe)  Grade: C

Plane. Gerard Butler is an airline pilot who crash lands his lightning struck plane in this ’80s-style action picture that shifts from plane thriller to kidnap-escape thriller back to a plane thriller. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

The Son. Florian Zeller's film, adapted from his play, about a mentally ill teenager whose pain is tearing his family apart, provides nothing but anguish. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: C

Tar. This tale of ambition and its cost — and its collateral damage — is Cate Blanchett’s movie, and she delivers a tour de force in every scene. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A

That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime. This Japanese anime adventure involving a queen, ogre and slime was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13.  (Grand)

