OPENING

Bunker. A group of World War I soldiers is trapped in a bunker with an ungodly presence in this horror film that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, Edgewood)

Cocaine Bear. A 500-pound bear ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and goes on a rampage, chased by cops, drug dealers and tourist in this action-comedy that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Jesus Revolution. This faith-based picture tells the based-on-a-true-story tale of a young hippie in the '70s whose search for peace, love and rock and roll leads to the Jesus Movement. it was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Only in Theaters. This film-lovers documentary looks at Los Angeles' family-owned Laemmle arthouse theater chain's struggle to survive both before and during the pandemic. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

80 for Brady, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Sally Field play best friends who take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. in this true-story based comedy hangs together because of the actresses and its loose story. PG-13. (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with their families explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures in this greeen-screen heavy, uninspired Marvel movie. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

A Man Called Otto. This remake of Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film that stars Tom Hanks has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: B

Avatar: The Way of the Water. A dazzling cinematic experience that will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for 3 hours, 12 minutes. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

Knock At The Cabin. A family is taken hostage and forced to make an unthinkable choice to avert this apocalypse in this so-so supernatural thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan. R. (Grand) Grade: C+

Magic Mike's Last Dance. The third installment in the Channing Tatum male stripper series moves the action to London is a surprisingly sweet romance that continues the series' long joke. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Marlowe. Liam Neeson plays detective Philip Marlowe in this film noir misstep from director Neil Jordan that doesn't look right as it adapts an Irish novel rather than Raymond Chandler, with a too-old Marlowe. R. (Edgewood) Grade: C-

Oscar Nominated Short Films. All the short films nominated for 2023 Academy Awards in the three categories — Animated, Live Action and Documentary — are presented in four programs, with a festival pass available to view all 15 films. PG-13 and R. (Ross)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B