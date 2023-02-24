OPENING

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp, along with their families explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures in this Marvel movie that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Marlowe. Liam Neeson plays detective Philip Marlowe in this film noir misstep from director Neil Jordan that doesn't look right as it adapts an Irish novel rather than Raymond Chandler, with a too-old Marlowe. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C-

Oscar Nominated Short Films. All the short films nominated for 2023 Academy Awards in the three categories — Animated, Live Action and Documentary — are presented in four programs, with a festival pass available to view all 15 films. PG-13 and R. (Ross)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey. Winnie the Pooh is turned into a horror movie in this English film that finds a grown up Christopher Robin leaving Pooh and Piglet to become feral and feast on blood. It was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand)

NOW SHOWING

80 for Brady, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Sally Field play best friends who take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. in this true-story based comedy hangs together because of the actresses and its loose story. PG-13. (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

A Man Called Otto. This remake of Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film that stars Tom Hanks has an easygoing, please-like-me quality that somehow never comes off as desperate but instead gives it a reassuring quality. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Avatar: The Way of the Water. A dazzling cinematic experience that will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for 3 hours, 12 minutes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

Knock At The Cabin. A family is taken hostage and forced to make an unthinkable choice to avert this apocalypse in this so-so supernatural thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan. R. (Grand) Grade: C+

Magic Mike's Last Dance. The third installment in the Channing Tatum male stripper series moves the action to London is a surprisingly sweet romance that continues the series' long joke. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C

M3gan. This pleasantly nutty thriller about a crafty artificial intelligence toy exploits a child's grief for the greater good of the killer-doll genre. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

Missing. This "Searching" like computer screen thriller about a woman trying to rescue her mother is ultimately more exhausting than thrilling. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Titanic 25th Year Anniversary. James Cameron's 11 Oscar winning film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as a couple who falls in love on the doomed passenger liner — the biggest box office move ever when it came out — returns to theaters to mark a quarter-century since its release. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: A

Turn Every Page. This documentary about literary legends writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb, made by Gottlieb's daughter, enlighteningly looks at their loving relationship, the creation of Caro's books and publishing life. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B