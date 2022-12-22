 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Dec. 23-29

OPENING

Babylon. The flip side to director Damien Chazelle's 2016 Oscar winner "La La Land," is a movie about the movies, this time set in the 1920s, that's a dark look at ambition and excess that's often sordid and ugly. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Eleven years after after the original, “Puss in Boots,” the sassy Spanish feline voiced by Antonio Banderas returns for another fairy-tale-busting adventure that remixes a new set of nursery rhymes and children's fables with spectacular animation to highly entertaining ends. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Whitney Houston: I Want to Dance With Somebody. Naomi Ackie plays Whitney Houston in this biopic of the singer's early career that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). 

NOW SHOWING

Avatar: The Way of the Water. A dazzling cinematic experience that will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

The Fablemans. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical picture is simultaneously the story of how a filmmaker comes to be and what it means to see or be seen through the lens of a camera. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: A

Spirited. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this big-budget musical reworking of "A Christmas Carol" that doesn't work as a musical but is still enjoyable. PG-13 (Edgewood) Grade: C+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

