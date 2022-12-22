Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Dec. 23-29

Contact Marilu at 402-327-6222 or mcazares@cssisus.org

Woman is caregiver of her granddaughter and is unemployed on Supplemental Security Income. Her father (her only means of support) died last year. She faces rising rent (up over $200) and a repair bill of around $500 for a vehicle that’s still in the shop. She would welcome any gift cards for groceries, a visa card or gas money.

Single mom of eight children (ages 16, 10, 9, 8, 6, 5, 4 and 3) has lots of medical issues, no health insurance and receives no child support. When her car’s transmission went out, she had to pay the repair bill, leaving her short of money to cover the rent and other bills. One of her children is disabled, for which she receives disability benefits, and one is diabetic and has to use insulin, which is covered by Medicaid. She received rental assistance in May 2021, but has received no other cash assistance from other agencies. She needs grocery gift cards or a visa card so she can buy clothing and toys for her children this Christmas.

Single mom, 40, with a 14-year-old son was in a car crash a month ago that left her with memory loss for over a week. Not working while she recovers, she has no health insurance and faces mounting medical bills. She was already behind on rent and bills due to being sick with COVID and missing work prior to the crash. Most of her support is limited to her friends from church. She was staying at her son’s godparents’ house while she was having memory loss. They paid for some of her doctor’s appointments, medications and missed work to take her to some appointments. They now need financial assistance as well.

Single mom, 26, with two children (ages 4 and 3) and another on the way has not worked since mid-September, when a combination of COVID and her pregnancy sidelined her. With no one available to watch the children, she seeks a job she can do from home. Any gift cards for groceries would be appreciated, as well as a visa card that would cover some toys for the kids.

An injury at work has resulted in financial difficulties and a sporadic work schedule for a single mom of two boys (ages 9 and 15) who worked 11 years for a cleaning company before hurting her hand, shoulders and back. Her youngest son received a new bike earlier this year, but her older son, now in high school, does not have a bike. In addition to a bike for the 15-year-old, the family would like gift cards for groceries or a visa card to buy gifts for the boys.