Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Dec, 2 -9

OPENING

I Heard The Bells. This picture tells the story behind the famous Christmas carol, written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow during the Civil War. It was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)

Nanny. Anna Diop plays a Senegalese nanny in this drama that avoids horror cliches to become spooky and troubling. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. This well-crafted documentary uses interviews, vintage photographs and film, home movies and narration from his memoir to tell the story of Italian shoemaker to the stars Salvatore Ferragamo. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

Violent Night. Santa Claus battles mercenaries who are holding hostages in a wealthy compound in this holiday action comedy that wasn't screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

NOW SHOWING

Black Adam. This DC Universe picture starring Dwayne Johnson feels cobbled together out of spare parts of other superhero movies, and it’s almost instantly forgettable. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Bones and All. Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet are a pair of young cannibals in a 1980s-set road movie that’s brutal, beautiful and more tenderly lyrical than most conventional romances. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Devotion. The friendship between Jesse Brown, the country's first black aviator, and his wingman Tom Hudner, one of the great stories of American military history, is earnestly told in a straightforward manner, flying admirably high while knowing when to remain grounded. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Fablemans. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical picture is simultaneously the story of how a filmmaker comes to be and what it means to see or be seen through the lens of a camera. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: A

The Menu. Director Mark Mylod’s over-the-top black horror-comedy takedown of snobby food culture ridicules the epicurean elite and skewers the ultra-rich who place the "foodie" movement out of the reach of everyday people. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B

Spirited. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this big-budget musical reworking of "A Christmas Carol" that doesn't work as a musical but is still enjoyable. PG-13 (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C+

Strange World. Cute and funny, this animated family adventure is action-packed and much more thrilling than might be expected from a Disney movie, with the same ex[ected heartwarming lessons. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

You Resemble Me. This fact-based drama utilizes four actresses to tell the tragic story of the Moroccan immigrant who, in 2015, was falsely labeled as Frances' first female suicide bomber. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.