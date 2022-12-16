Screenings in Lincoln movie theaters for Dec, 16 - 23

OPENING

Avatar: The Way of the Water. A dazzling cinematic experiences that will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

NOW SHOWING

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less-consequential superhero realm. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Fablemans. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical picture is simultaneously the story of how a filmmaker comes to be and what it means to see or be seen through the lens of a camera. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: A

I Heard The Bells. This picture tells the story behind the famous Christmas carol, written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow during the Civil War. It was not screened for critics. Not rated. (Grand)

The Menu. Director Mark Mylod’s over-the-top black horror-comedy takedown of snobby food culture ridicules the epicurean elite and skewers the ultra-rich who place the "foodie" movement out of the reach of everyday people. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Spirited. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this big-budget musical reworking of "A Christmas Carol" that doesn't work as a musical but is still enjoyable. PG-13 (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C+

Spoiler Alert. This film starring Jim Parsons and Ben Alridge about how their relationship is deepened when one of them falls ill is saved by their strong performances. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

Strange World. Cute and funny, this animated family adventure is action-packed and much more thrilling than might be expected from a Disney movie, with the same expected heartwarming lessons. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is an old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy followup to the 1986 classic. (Edgewood). PG-13. Grade: A

Violent Night. Santa Claus battles mercenaries who are holding hostages in a wealthy compound in this holiday action comedy that's neither naughty nor nice. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Top Journal Star photos for November