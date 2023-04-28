OPENING

Are You There God? It's Me Margaret. Judy Bloom's generational book about the private and often confusing physical details of changing bodies, and the harrowing journey of navigating these transitions in relationship to other people finds the silver screen. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. Chris Davis plays George Foreman in this bio-pic of the boxing champion, who left the ring to become a minister but returned to reclaim his title. It was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPoinhe)

Polite Society. This genre-mixing action comedy about a South Asian British family becomes nuttier and nuttier as it rushes to a full blown action ending. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Sisu. A grizzled old man takes out a small army of Nazi's with a pick-axe and strong determination in this bloody, fun, near dialogue-free Finnish film. R. (Grand). Grade: B

The Worst Ones. This film follows the making of a movie in a poor French town which is cast with “the worst ones," troubled kids whose personal stories and changes via the shooting are the point of the picture. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

Air. Director/co-star Ben Affleck's story of Nike's courting Michael Jordan with a signature sneaker is a treatise on the film industry and the perils of celebrity, shoehorned into a biopic of a brand. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Beau is Afraid. Joaquin Phoenix is a paranoid man trying to get home to his mother in this three-hour odyssey that shows both the talent of director Ari Aster and his limitations. R (Grand) Grade: B

Chevalier. Kelvin Harrison Jr. gives an outstanding performance as composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, in this entertaining biopic. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The latest audience-pleasingly bland movie adaptation of the role-playing board game isn't bad, but it's not good either. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Evil Dead Rise. The long-dormant horror franchise returns for a fifth installment about a pair of sisters who open a mysterious book that unleashes a host of demons. It was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this military thriller as an Army sergeant who is rescued by his Afghani interpreter, then has to save the man who saved him. It was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood)

John Wick - Chapter 4. The cartoonish fourth entry in the John Wick series isn't great cinema, but it delivers its ballet of bullets with high style. R.(Grand,) Grade: B

Renfield. Nicolas Cage is Dracula and Nicholas Hoult is Renfield in this horror comedy take on Bram Stoker's vampire tale moved to contemporary New Orleans that runs out of steam well before it ends. R. (Grand) Grade: C+

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's mildly amusing, swift, noisy and unrelentingly paced, which is par for the course considering this is the studio that brought us the Minions. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Walk Up. Prolific South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo returns with another melancholy thought-provoking, tightly constructed movie about a director who loses his ambition through a series of relationships. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+