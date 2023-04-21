OPENING

Beau is Afraid. Joaquin Phoenix is a paranoid man trying to get home to his mother in this three-hour odyssey that shows both the talent of director Ari Aster and his limitations. R (Grand) Grade: B

Chevalier. Kelvin Harrison Jr. gives an outstanding performance as composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, in this entertaining biopic. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

Evil Dead Rise. The long-dormant horror franchise returns for a fifth installment about a pair of sisters who open a mysterious book that unleashes a host of demons. It was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this military thriller as an Army sergeant who is rescued by his Afghani interpreter, then has to save the man who saved him. It was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Environmental activists attempt to sabotage an oil pipeline in this timely, taut thriller that is part heist film, part action film and part exploitation of the climate crisis. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Virupaksha. This Indian mystery/thriller was not screened in advance for critics. Not rated. (Grand)

Walk Up. Prolific South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo returns with another melancholy thought-provoking, tightly constructed movie about a director who loses his ambition through a series of reletionships. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

NOW SHOWING

Air. Director/co-star Ben Affleck's story of Nike's courting Michael Jordan with a signature snearker is a treatise on the film industry and the perils of celebrity, shoehorned into a biopic of a brand. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The latest audience-pleasingly bland movie adaptation of the role-playing board game isn't bad, but it's not good either. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

John Wick - Chapter 4. The cartoonish fourth entry in the John Wick series isn't great cinema, but it delivers its ballet of bullets with high style. R.(Grand,) Grade: B

Let It Be Morning. Alex Bakri is a Palestinian man who works in Jerusalem. His life falls apart when he's trapped in his home village in this gently satiric comedy drama from "The Band's Visit" director Eran Kolirin. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

Mafia Mamma. An American mom, played by Toni Collette, inherits her grandfather's Italian mafia empire in this wacky, funny and violent action comedy. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

The Pope's Exorcist. Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigating a boy's terrifying possession in this based-on-a-true-cross between Indiana Jones and a Dan Brown novel. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+

Renfield. Nicolas Cage is Dracula and Nicholas Hoult is Renfield in this horror comedy take on Bram Stoker's vampire tale moved to contemporary New Orleans that runs out of steam well before it ends. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's mildly amusing, swift, noisy and unrelentingly paced, which is par for the course considering this is the studio that brought us the Minions. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Suzume. This Japanese anime about a 17-year-old girl who passes through a door into a series of portals is visually thrilling and emotionally impactful. PG. (Grand) Grade: B