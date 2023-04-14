OPENING

Let It Be Morning. Alex Bakri is a Palestinian man who works in Jerusalem. His life falls apart when he's trapped in his home village in this gently satiric comedy drama from "The Band's Visit" director Eran Kolirin. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

Mafia Mamma. An American mom, played by Toni Collette, inherits her grandfather's Italian mafia empire in this action comedy that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood)

Nefarious. This horror film about a serial killer who claims he's a demon and his psychiatrist was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand)

The Pope's Exorcist. Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigating a boy's terrifying possession in this based-on-a-true-story film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. (Grand, East Park)

Renfield. Nicolas Cage is Dracula and Nicholas Hoult is Renfield in this horror comedy take on Bram Stoker's vampire tale moved to contemporary New Orleans that runs out of steam well before it ends. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Suzume. This Japanese anime about a 17-year-old girl who passes through a door into a series of portals was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand)

Sweetwater. Everett Osborne plays Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to sign an NBA contract in this bio-pic that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood)

NOW SHOWING

Air. Director/co-star Ben Affleck's story of Nike's courting Michael Jordan with a signature snearker is a treatise on the film industry and the perils of celebrity, shoehorned into a biopic of a brand. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Creed III. Borrowing elements from the first three "Rocky" movies, director/star Michael B. Jordan has crafted the weakest of the three "Creed" pictures in which an out-of-shape Creed has to fight his boyhood friend Damien. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The latest audience-pleasingly bland movie adaptation of the role-playing board game isn't bad, but it's not good either. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

John Wick - Chapter 4. The cartoonish fourth entry in the John Wick series isn't great cinema, but it delivers its ballet of bullets with high style. R.(Grand,) Grade: B

RRR. This three-hour Oscar-winning epic Indian action adventure deserves to be seen on the big screen with big sound. Not rated. (Ross) Grade: A

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's mildly amusing, swift, noisy and unrelentingly paced, which is par for the course considering this is the studio that brought us the Minions. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C