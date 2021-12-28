Screenings Dec. 31

NOW SHOWING.
American Underdog. A biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand). Grade: B
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand) Grade: C+
A Journal for Jordan. This Denzel Washington-directed love story may leave you sobbing as it explores duty, sacrifice, death and parenthood. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B
The King’s Man "This prequel is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day aimed at blowing up history that only makes you roll your eyes. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D+
Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming-of-age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A
The Matrix: Resurrections. The fourth chapter in the reality-bending sci-fi action series and the first in 18 long years, is a major malfunction, a confusing, muddled, painful meta-commentary on "The Matrix" wrapped up in a visually sluggish, directionless misfire. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D
Nightmare Alley. Bradley Cooper carries this stylish, dark, noirish 1930s tale about some very bad people in a low-rent carnival and in a millionaire's estate. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: A
Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals,packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.