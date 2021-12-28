Screenings Dec. 31

NOW SHOWING.

American Underdog. A biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand). Grade: B

Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-

House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand) Grade: C+