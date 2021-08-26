Screenings 8-27

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over. This raw, intensely scattered documentary looks at the life and philosophy of Lydia Lunch, a No Wave punk icon who has made her abrasive music, poetry and spoken word performances for more than 40 years. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

The Night House. Rebecca Hall carries this perfectly executed horror picture about a widow living in a haunted house. R (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B+