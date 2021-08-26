 Skip to main content
Screenings 8-27

OPENING

12 Mighty Orphans. This Depression-era football film about a team of Texas orphans and their do-gooder coach aims at being an old-fashioned, feel good inspirational picture and largely succeeds. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B-

Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

Death Rider in the House of Vampires. This horror western from writer/director Glenn Danzig about a mysterious desert rider doing battle with vampires was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

Together. The first pandemic picture is a darkly comic look at a bickering British couple trapped inside their house for more than a year. R. (Ross) Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

Black Widow. This action-packed superhero picture starring Scarlett Johansen is a satisfying standalone entry into the Marvel universe. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

Don't Breathe 2. This home-invasion horror movie sequel can’t quite match the novelty and thrills of the 2016 original, but it is pretty effective. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B-

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over. This raw, intensely scattered documentary looks at the life and philosophy of Lydia Lunch, a No Wave punk icon who has made her abrasive music, poetry and spoken word performances for more than 40 years. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

The Night House. Rebecca Hall carries this perfectly executed horror picture about a widow living in a haunted house. R (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B+

Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

The Protege. This film staring Maggie O as the world’s most skilled contract killer who has to avenge the death of her mentor is slickly made, cliche-filled, but watchable. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

Reminiscence. This dystopian detective story in which private investigator Hugh Jackman gumshoes his way through memory to solve a mystery is a fresh, modern sci-fi take on the genre PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Respect. This confounding biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin is plagued by tired tropes and clunky dialogue that deadens the transcendent musical passages. PG-13. (Grand, Edgweood). Grade: C

The Suicide Squad. Director James Gunn's "redo" of "Suicide Squad" turns the DC superheroes grotesque, brutal and ridiculous, superbly reinventing the franchise. R. (Grand). Grade: B+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

