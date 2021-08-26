Screenings 8-27

OPENING
12 Mighty Orphans. This Depression-era football film about a team of Texas orphans and their do-gooder coach aims at being an old-fashioned, feel good inspirational picture and largely succeeds. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B-
Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe).
Death Rider in the House of Vampires. This horror western from writer/director Glenn Danzig about a mysterious desert rider doing battle with vampires was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)
Together. The first pandemic picture is a darkly comic look at a bickering British couple trapped inside their house for more than a year. R. (Ross) Grade: B
NOW SHOWING
Black Widow. This action-packed superhero picture starring Scarlett Johansen is a satisfying standalone entry into the Marvel universe. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B
Don't Breathe 2. This home-invasion horror movie sequel can’t quite match the novelty and thrills of the 2016 original, but it is pretty effective. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B-
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over. This raw, intensely scattered documentary looks at the life and philosophy of Lydia Lunch, a No Wave punk icon who has made her abrasive music, poetry and spoken word performances for more than 40 years. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B
The Night House. Rebecca Hall carries this perfectly executed horror picture about a widow living in a haunted house. R (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B+
Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-
The Protege. This film staring Maggie O as the world’s most skilled contract killer who has to avenge the death of her mentor is slickly made, cliche-filled, but watchable. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
Reminiscence. This dystopian detective story in which private investigator Hugh Jackman gumshoes his way through memory to solve a mystery is a fresh, modern sci-fi take on the genre PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-
Respect. This confounding biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin is plagued by tired tropes and clunky dialogue that deadens the transcendent musical passages. PG-13. (Grand, Edgweood). Grade: C
The Suicide Squad. Director James Gunn's "redo" of "Suicide Squad" turns the DC superheroes grotesque, brutal and ridiculous, superbly reinventing the franchise. R. (Grand). Grade: B+
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.