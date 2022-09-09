Screenings - Sept. 9

OPENING

Barbarian. A young woman shares a rental house with a mysterious stranger in this horror movie that was not screened in advance for critics. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The first installment of Indian cinema's first "universe" that is inspired by Indian mythology but set in the modern world was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand).

The Good Boss. Javier Bardem gives a fine performance as a factory owner who manipulates the lives of his employees in this funny Spanish satire. Not rated. (Ross) Grade: B

Lifemark. This drama about an adopted 18-year-old whose life unexpectedly changes when he's contacted by his birth mother was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Medieval. Ben Foster stars as Jan Zizka, one of greatest warriors in history who has to battle to preserve the Holy Roman Empire in this historical action drama that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

Kanam. This Indian sci-fi film was not screened in advance for critics. Not rated. (Grand).

Unfavorable Odds. This romantic comedy about a businessman who wants to be a playboy and gambles his relationship with his wife was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Edgewood)

NOW SHOWING

Beast. Idris Elba stars as a father who, with his two teenage daughters, find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion in this effective thriller. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Bullet Train. Brad Pitt stars in this ultra-violent but empty action picture about assassins on a fast moving train that is fun until it's not. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

DC League of Super Pets. This animated movie in which Krypto the Superdog has to rally a pack of animals from a shelter to help him rescue Superman and the other members of the Justice League doesn't soar but still entertains. PG. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Gigi & Nate. This film about a man who is left quadriplegic after an illness who finds hope through his service animal, a capuchin monkey named Gigi is sentimental and mawkish. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-

Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul. Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown play married evangelical preachers in the year's funniest comedy and most interesting drama. R. (Grand) Grade: A

The Invitation. A woman who discovers a new branch of her family through a DNA test is pulled into the clan's twisted past in this horror thriller that is too predictable to work as a thriller or a romance. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Gru hatches a plot to become evil, with or without cooperation from his loyal Minions, in the latest installment of the animated series. PG. (Grand). Grade: C+

Nope. Horror director Jordan Poole's ambitious, original film about caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior is inconsistent but ultimately works. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Resurrection. It's a weird, preposterous psycho-thriller that manages to be gripping, highly disturbing and, ultimately satisfying. Not rated. (Ross) Grade: B

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this reissued 2019 superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Three Thousand Years of Longing. A woman who studies stories, played by Tilda Swinton, is granted three wishes by an immortal, played by Idris Elba, in this sumptuously mounted, visually dazzling fantasy from director George Miller. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Thor: Love and Thunder. This superhero movie wants to be a rom-com, but the two genres don't play well together here. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C+

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is a thrilling, pulse-pounding, old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy follow-up to the 1986 classic. (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG-13. Grade: A

Where The Crawdads Sing. This adaptation of the best-selling mystery novel lacks the essential character and storytelling connective tissue that makes a story like this work. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.