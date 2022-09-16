Screenings - Sept. 16

OPENING

Clerks III. The third installment in Kevin Smith's convenience store trilogy wallows in unhealthy nostalgia for the first film and is for fans only. R. (Grand). Grade: D

Emily The Criminal. Aubrey Plaza gives a superb performance as a woman pulled into a credit-card fraud ring in this taut, briskly moving thriller. R. (Ross). Grade: A

God's Country. Thandie Newton is superb in this thriller about a professor who gets drawn into a battle with two hunters trespassing on her property in the remote mountains. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Pearl. Mia Goth, who plays both the protagonist and the 80-year-old pitchfork-wielding title character, makes the violence even scarier in this sequel to the horror satire "X." R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Running The Bases. This faith-based film about a high school baseball coach who goes to a bigger school where he faces opposition for his coaching techniques was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand)

See How They Run. Saoirse Ronan charms in this funny mousetrap of a murder-mystery. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

The Silent Twins. This film based, on the true story of sisters who communicated only with each other and thereby created their own world, was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

The Woman King. Viola Davis is imperssively fierce as a 19th-century African warrior in this action film ala "Braveheart" and "Gladiator. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

Barbarian. A young woman shares a rental house with a mysterious stranger in this horror movie that messes with convention. R (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The first installment of Indian cinema's first "universe," inspired by Indian mythology but set in the modern world, was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand).

Bullet Train. Brad Pitt stars in this ultra-violent but empty action picture about assassins on a fast-moving train that is fun until it's not. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

DC League of Super Pets. This animated movie in which Krypto the Superdog has to rally a pack of animals to help him rescue Superman and the Justice League doesn't soar but still entertains. PG. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Good Boss. Javier Bardem gives a fine performance as a factory owner who manipulates the lives of his employees in this funny Spanish satire. Not rated. (Ross) Grade: B

Lifemark. This drama about an adopted 18-year-old whose life unexpectedly changes when he's contacted by his birth mother was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Medieval. Ben Foster stars as Jan Zizka, one of greatest warriors in history who has to battle to preserve the Holy Roman Empire in this historical action drama that is a bloody mess. R. (Grand) Grade: D

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Gru hatches a plot to become evil, with or without his loyal Minions, in the latest installment of the animated series. PG. (Grand). Grade: C+

Nope. Jordan Poole's film about caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior is inconsistent but ultimately works. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is a old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy follow-up to the 1986 classic. (East Park, SouthPointe). PG-13. Grade: A

Where The Crawdads Sing. This adaptation of the best-selling mystery novel lacks the storytelling connective tissue that makes a story like this work. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.