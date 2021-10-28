Screenings - Oct. 29

OPENING
Antlers. A middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become entangled with a student whose secrets bring encounters with an ancestral creature in this exceedingly grim horror. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Last Night in Soho. Director Edgar Wright’s horror film is an inventive, intricate and, at times, very bloody tale of two women, drawn toward each other in London’s Soho district. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B-
Mass. This searing film about two couples trying to work through the aftermath of a tragedy is one of the best intimate dramas in years. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
A Mouthful of Air. Amanda Seyfried stars as a children’s author unlocking her childhood fears following the birth of her second child in this film that wasn’t screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R (Grand)
My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. Japan's greatest heroes must track down the mastermind behind a deadly chemical attack in the latest installment of the anime series that was not screened in advance for critics.. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe)
NOW SHOWING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether ooky, and not in a good way. PG. (Grand). Grade: C-
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
Fauci. This documentary looks at Dr. Anthony Fauci, presenting him as a dedicated, workaholic physician/scientist who has been pullled into controversy in two pandemics. PG-13. (Ross). Grade: B
Halloween Kills. The latest installment of the Michael Myere slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C-
No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
Ron’s Gone Wrong. Kids will like the slapstick and potty humor in this animated tale of a socially awkward boy and his digital device while adults with its scathing critique of consumerism. PG. (Grand, East Park Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun.. PG-13. (Grand,,Edgewood). Grade: C
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
