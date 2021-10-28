Screenings - Oct. 29

The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether ooky, and not in a good way. PG. (Grand). Grade: C-

Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+

Fauci. This documentary looks at Dr. Anthony Fauci, presenting him as a dedicated, workaholic physician/scientist who has been pullled into controversy in two pandemics. PG-13. (Ross). Grade: B

Halloween Kills. The latest installment of the Michael Myere slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C-

No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B