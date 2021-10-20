Screenings - Oct. 22

OPENING
Becoming Cousteau. This documentary contains thorough profiles of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, a pioneer in the field of marine ecology and an activist for environmental stewardship. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B+
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
Fauci. This documentary looks at Dr. Anthony Fauci, presenting him as a dedicated, workaholic physician/scientist who has been pulled into controversy in two pandemics. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B
The Harder They Fall. This classic Western overcomes decades of whitewashing with a Black cast and story that reflects history that one-fourth of post-Civil War cowboys were African American. R. (Grand) Grade: B
Ron’s Gone Wrong. Kids will like the slapstick and potty humor in this animated tale of a socially awkward boy and his digital device while adults with its scathing critique of consumerism. PG. (Grand, East Park Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
NOW SHOWING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether ooky, and not in a good way. PG. (Grand) Grade: C-
Bergman Island. This drama about a filmmaking couple who visits the island where Ingmar Bergman lived and made many of his films takes a meta turn in the middle and becomes an absorbing look at relationships. R. (Ross) Grade: B+
Halloween Kills The latest installment of the Michael Myere slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-
The Last Duel Part cross-era critique of misogyny, part Medieval actioner, Ridley Scott’s picture isn’t as effective as it could have been but still connects as grand drama. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
