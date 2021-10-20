Screenings - Oct. 22

The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether ooky, and not in a good way. PG. (Grand) Grade: C-

Bergman Island. This drama about a filmmaking couple who visits the island where Ingmar Bergman lived and made many of his films takes a meta turn in the middle and becomes an absorbing look at relationships. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Halloween Kills The latest installment of the Michael Myere slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-

The Last Duel Part cross-era critique of misogyny, part Medieval actioner, Ridley Scott’s picture isn’t as effective as it could have been but still connects as grand drama. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B