Screenings - Oct. 15

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+

I’m Your Man. This German film takes a rom-com premise -- lonely woman is paired with a robot designed to be her ideal partner -- and turns it into a thought-provoking examination of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human. R. (Ross) Grade: A

Lamb. This Icelandic language mystery/thriller is disturbing and original as it examines the anxieties of being a parent, in very strange fashion. R. (Grand) Grade: B

No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

