Screenings - Oct. 15

OPENING
Bergman Island. This drama about a filmmaking couple who visits the island where Ingmar Bergman lived and made many of his films takes a meta turn in the middle and becomes an absorbing look at relationships. R. (Ross) Grade: B+
Halloween Kills. The latest installment of the Michael Myers slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-
The Last Duel. Part cross-era critique of misogyny, part Medieval actioner, Ridley Scott’s picture isn’t as effective as it could have been but still connects as grand drama. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
The Rescue. This excellent documentary chronicles the daring 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand using never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews. PG. (Grand) Grade: A
NOW SHOWING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether ooky, and not in a good way.. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+
I’m Your Man. This German film takes a rom-com premise -- lonely woman is paired with a robot designed to be her ideal partner -- and turns it into a thought-provoking examination of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human. R. (Ross) Grade: A
Lamb. This Icelandic language mystery/thriller is disturbing and original as it examines the anxieties of being a parent, in very strange fashion. R. (Grand) Grade: B
No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
