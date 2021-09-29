Screenings - Oct. 1

OPENING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel to "The Sopranos" explores the workings of New Jersey's DiMeo crime family in the '60s and '70s and shows the origins of Tony Soprano, one of the most iconic TV characters ever. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B-
Mogul Mowgl. Riz Ahmed gives another great performance, this time as a British-Pakistani rapper who is stricken with a mysterious disease in a challenging picture filled with hallucinations, flashbacks and cultural clashes. Not Rated (Ross) Grade: A.
Titana. This French film is an imaginative visceral horror piece about a woman losing control of her body. R. (Grand) Grade: B
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
NOW SHOWING
Candyman. This horror reboot that takes Candyman into Chicago’s Cabrini-Green projects is terrifying, artful and speaks directly to the current moment. R. (Grand). Grade: B
Courageous Legacy. The 2011 faith-based film about a sheriff’s deputy who convinces his friends to try to become better Christians returns to theaters. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
Dear Evan Hansen. The film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical is emotionally manipulative, filled with lackluster performances of cloying songs and bad writing. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D+
Ema. This surrealistically captivating Chilean film examines motherhood and family through a flamethrower-wielding dancer and her choreographer husband. R. (Ross) Grade: A
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Jungle Cruise. “Jungle Cruise” wants to remind you of those classic adventure romance films, unfortunately, that’s all it is, a reminder that those other films have vastly more emotional weight, with action sequences that feel earned and chemistry that’s undeniable, not forced. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Malignant. This horror movie about a woman who discovers her terrifying dreams are real is laughably cliched, overly long and simply gore for gore’s sake. R.(Grand) Grade: D
Paw Patrol: The Movie. This film based on the popular children’s television show is a better movie than it needs to be with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told. G. (Edgewood) Grade: B-
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition to the MCU. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
