Screenings - Oct. 1

OPENING

The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel to "The Sopranos" explores the workings of New Jersey's DiMeo crime family in the '60s and '70s and shows the origins of Tony Soprano, one of the most iconic TV characters ever. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B-

Mogul Mowgl. Riz Ahmed gives another great performance, this time as a British-Pakistani rapper who is stricken with a mysterious disease in a challenging picture filled with hallucinations, flashbacks and cultural clashes. Not Rated (Ross) Grade: A.

Titana. This French film is an imaginative visceral horror piece about a woman losing control of her body. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)