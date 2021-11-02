Screenings - Nov. 6

OPENING
Christmas vs. the Walters. This comedy about a mother of two with third child on the way who tries to create a perfect Christmas while her family falls apart around her was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand)
Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
The French Dispatch. Director Wes Anderson’s star-filled tribute to the New Yorker magazine is obfuscated by his highly stylized twee aesthetic and is a profound disappointment. R. (Ross) Grade: C
Red Notice. This action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson as an Interpol agent trying to track down art thief Ryan Reynolds was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand)
Spencer. This Princess Diana bio-pic can be frustrating in its depiction of her life, but Kristen Stewart’s performance makes the film watchable. R. (Grand) Grade: B-
NOW SHOWING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether kooky, and not in a good way. PG. (Grand) Grade: C-
Antlers. A middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become entangled with a student whose secrets bring encounters with an ancestral creature in this exceedingly grim horror. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
Halloween Kills The latest installment of the Michael Myere slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C-
Last Night in Soho. Director Edgar Wright’s horror film is an inventive, intricate and, at times, very bloody tale of two women, drawn toward each other in London’s Soho district. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B-
Mass. This searing film about two couples trying to work through the aftermath of a tragedy is one of the best intimate dramas in years. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
A Mouthful of Air. Amanda Seyfried stars as a children’s author unlocking her childhood fears following the birth of her second child in this harrowing film about postpartum depression. film R (Grand) Grade: C+
My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. Japan's greatest heroes must track down the mastermind behind a deadly chemical attack in the latest installment of the anime series PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B
No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental PG-13. ( East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
Ron’s Gone Wrong. Kids will like the slapstick and potty humor in this animated tale of a socially awkward boy and his digital device while adults with its scathing critique of consumerism. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: B
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
