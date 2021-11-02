Screenings - Nov. 6

OPENING

Christmas vs. the Walters. This comedy about a mother of two with third child on the way who tries to create a perfect Christmas while her family falls apart around her was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand)

Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

The French Dispatch. Director Wes Anderson’s star-filled tribute to the New Yorker magazine is obfuscated by his highly stylized twee aesthetic and is a profound disappointment. R. (Ross) Grade: C

Red Notice. This action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson as an Interpol agent trying to track down art thief Ryan Reynolds was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand)

Spencer. This Princess Diana bio-pic can be frustrating in its depiction of her life, but Kristen Stewart’s performance makes the film watchable. R. (Grand) Grade: B-

NOW SHOWING