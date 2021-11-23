Screenings - Nov. 26

Clifford the Big Red Dog. This animated picture delivers the sturdy, familiar entertainment that Clifford’s young fans expect, but nothing more. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B+

Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

Faya Dayi. This hypnotic documentary shot in beautiful black and white looks at the Ethiopian use of hallucinatory leaves called fava, its processing and its impact on the culture and society. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B.

The French Dispatch. Director Wes Anderson’s star-filled tribute to the New Yorker magazine is obfuscated by his highly stylized tweed aesthetic and is a profound disappointment. R. (Ross) Grade: C