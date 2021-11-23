Screenings - Nov. 26

OPENING
Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining, if dramatically thin, return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Julia. This entertaining documentary tells the story of Julia Child, who through her PBS cooking show became the first celebrity chef and changed the way America cooks. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
Resident Evil: Raccoon City. The video game based horror series gets rebooted with this picture that finds survivors battling an evil force that invades and nearly destroys their city. R. (Grand) Grade: C-
NOW SHOWING
Belfast. Writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s funny touching look at his own coming of age in turbulent Northern Ireland is a memory box salute to his hometown and his youth. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B+
Clifford the Big Red Dog. This animated picture delivers the sturdy, familiar entertainment that Clifford’s young fans expect, but nothing more. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B+
Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
Faya Dayi. This hypnotic documentary shot in beautiful black and white looks at the Ethiopian use of hallucinatory leaves called fava, its processing and its impact on the culture and society. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B.
The French Dispatch. Director Wes Anderson’s star-filled tribute to the New Yorker magazine is obfuscated by his highly stylized tweed aesthetic and is a profound disappointment. R. (Ross) Grade: C
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
King Richard. Will Smith gives a fine performance as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in this very well done sports movie that's also a family story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: A
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
