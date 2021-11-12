Screenings - Nov. 12

Antlers. A middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become entangled with a student whose secrets bring encounters with an ancestral creature in this exceedingly grim horror. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+

Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for two-and-a-half hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

The French Dispatch. Director Wes Anderson’s star-filled tribute to the New Yorker magazine is obfuscated by his highly stylized twee aesthetic and is a profound disappointment. R.(Ross) Grade: C

Halloween Kills. The latest installment of the Michael Myers slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (SouthPointe). Grade: C-