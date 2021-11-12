Screenings - Nov. 12

OPENING
Beans. This coming-of-age story of a Mohawk middle school girl is saved from cliche by its setting in a real 1990's conflict between the Native people and a development and the performance of its young star, Kiawentiio. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+
Belfast. Writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s funny touching look at his own coming-of-age tale in turbulent Northern Ireland is a memory box salute to his hometown and his youth. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B+
Clifford, the Big Red Dog. This animated picture delivers the sturdy, familiar entertainment that Clifford’s young fans expect, but nothing more. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
The Most Reluctant Convert. The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis. This biopic about Christian writer and the creator of Narnia C.S. Lewis was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. Not Rated. (Edgewood)
NOW SHOWING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether ooky, and not in a good way. PG. (Grand) Grade: C-
Antlers. A middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become entangled with a student whose secrets bring encounters with an ancestral creature in this exceedingly grim horror. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for two-and-a-half hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
The French Dispatch. Director Wes Anderson’s star-filled tribute to the New Yorker magazine is obfuscated by his highly stylized twee aesthetic and is a profound disappointment. R.(Ross) Grade: C
Halloween Kills. The latest installment of the Michael Myers slasher movie series attempts to spin together multiple plot lines and in doing too much, accomplishes very little. R. (SouthPointe). Grade: C-
My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. Japan's greatest heroes must track down the mastermind behind a deadly chemical attack in the latest installment of the anime series that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe)
No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental PG-13. ( East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
Red Notice. This action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson as an interpol agent trying to track down art thief Ryan Reynolds is disappointingly slick PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
Ron’s Gone Wrong. Kids will like the slapstick and potty humor in this animated tale of a socially awkward boy and his digital device while adults with its scathing critique of consumerism. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: B
Spencer. This Princess Diana bio-pic can be frustrating in its depiction of her life, but Kristen Stewart’s performance makes the film watchable. R. (Grand) Grade: B-
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
