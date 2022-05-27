Screenings - May 27

OPENING

The Bob's Burgers Movie. This movie version of the Fox animated series feels very much like the quirky show — just on a supersized scale, which is all it needed to be. PG-13. Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouhtPointe). Grade: B

Montana Story. This intimate family drama of an estranged brother and sister who have returned to the mountainous expanses of Big Sky country to sell the family ranch is a deeply resonant, contemporary Western. R. (Ross) Grade: A

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is a thrilling, pulse-pounding, old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy follow-up to the 1986 classic.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG-13. Grade: A

NOW SHOWING

2000 Mules. In this documentary, Dinesh D'Souza claims to expose widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome. Unrated. (Grand)

The Bad Guys. A crew of criminal animals try to pull a con by posing as model citizens in this very funny animated comedy with a good message for its younger viewers. PG. (East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The disappointing second Doctor Strange movie, now mired in the Marvel metaverse, feels like wheel spinning, part of a long-running comic book series. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Downton Abbey: A New Era. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is a chaste, mannered soap opera that feels like a relic of another time in more ways than one. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Filmmaking team the Daniels take every existential question, raunchy joke and nonsensical notion they’ve ever had and throw it on screen in this chaotic, hectic, exhausting cinematic assault. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Father Stu. Mark Wahlberg is a former boxer and agnostic who decides to become a Catholic priest in this entertaining but rarely engaging biopic. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Firestarter. An 11-year-old girl who can create fire becomes the target of the federal government, which wants to turn her power into a weapon of mass destruction in this dull slog that is neither scary nor thrilling. R. (Edgewood). Grade: D

Hit the Road. An Iranian family takes a trip into a remote mountainous region in this funny, ultimately heartbreaking road movie. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A

Men. This horror movie from "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland that follows a traumatized woman who thinks she's being stalked is weird, uneasy, scary but misses the target a few times. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B

Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The blue hedgehog returns for another adventure in which he has to save the world by finding an emerald that has the power to destroy civilization in this acceptable sequel. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

