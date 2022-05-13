Screenings - May 13

OPENING

Family Camp. A family goes to a weeklong church camp in this faith-based comedy that was not viewed in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (East Park).

Firestarter. An 11-year-old girl who can create fire becomes the target of the federal government which wants to turn her power into a weapon of mass destruction in this horror thriller that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPoint)

Happening. A young French woman tries to find a way to have an abortion in this prize-winning film set in the 1960s. R, (Grand), Grade: A

Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This indian film was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand)

NOW SHOWING

The Bad Guys. A crew of criminal animals try to pull a con by posing as model citizen in this very funny animated comedy with a good message for its younger viewers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Cow. This dialogue-free documentary from Oscar winner Andrea Arnold is an intimate portrait of a few years in the life of a dairy cow’s life. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: A

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The disappointing second Doctor Strange movie, now mired in the Marvel metaverse, feels like wheel spinning, part of a long-running comic book series. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Duke. Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren are perfectly cast in this witty, based-on-a-true-story English film about a taxi driver who stole a Goya portrait from the National Gallery in 1961. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Filmmaking team The Daniels take every existential question, raunchy joke and nonsensical notion they’ve ever had and throw it on screen in this chaotic, hectic, exhausting cinematic assault. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. "Fantastic Beasts" has some moments of charm and energy, but falls prey to the same problem the two previous movies had: a story that's both too complicated and unintriguing; in short, not well told. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Father Stu. Mark Wahlberg is a former boxer and agnostic who decides to become a Catholic priest in this entertaining but rarely engaging biopic. R. (Grand) Grade: C

The Lost City. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum turn this predictable romantic adventure screwball, creating an entertaining charmer. PG-13. Grand, (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The blue hedgehog returns for another adventure in which he has to save the world by finding an emerald that has the power to destroy civilization in this acceptable sequel. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Nicholas Cage plays Nicholas Cage in this self-referential action comedy in which he gets recruited by the CIA. R. (Grand) Grade: B-

Uncharted. This video game based movie is entertaining enough, but it's often inert and never fully achieves liftoff. PG-13. (Grand,) Grade: C

