Screenings - March 4

​​​​OPENING

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest, but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Dear Sirs. A Wyoming filmmaker traces his grandfather’s path across Europe as a World War II prisoner of war in this personal but widely resonant documentary. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

2022 Oscar Nominated Short Films. All the nominees for Academy Awards for best animated short , best documentary short and best live action short are screened in four packages divided by category. (Ross)

The Cursed. This Gothic horror film about a werewolf is a fun, if gory throwback to classic Hammer films. R. (Grand). Grade: C

Death on the Nile. The script that focuses too much on the psychology of Hercule Poirot and not enough on the characters around him makes this followup to "Murder on the Orient Express" a less than engaging thriller. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Dog. Channing Tatum stars alongside a Belgian Malinois in this buddy comedy about a Marine trying to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral in this movie that doesn’t depart from formula but is surprisingly effective. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Jackass Forever. The Jackass crew and some new collaborators return for another set of idiotic, oft-dangerous, hilarious stunts. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Marry Me. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in this formulaic romantic comedy about a glamorous powerful woman who, when her fiance cheats on her, turns to a high school teacher. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: C+

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Studio 666. The Foo Fighters are stuck with Dave Grohl's crass, crude, dated and terribly unfunny script, BJ McDonnell’s inert filmmaking and their own amateurish acting in this horror comedy that is neither scary nor funny. R. (Grand). Grade: C-

Uncharted. This video game based movie is entertaining enough, but it's often inert and never fully achieves liftoff. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

