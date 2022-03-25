Screenings - March 25

OPENING

Compartment No. 6. A Finnish college student is stuck with a boorish Russian man on a train trip from Moscow to Murmansk in this well-done twist on the romantic road-movie formula. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B

Infinite Storm. Naomi Watts is a climber who rescues a stranded man and tries to get him down the mountain in this adventure film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

The Lost City. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum turn this predictable romantic adventure screwball, creating an entertaining charmer. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Playground. This French film looks at the everyday reality of grade school from a child’s eye-view as 7-year-old Nora struggles to fit in at school and watches her older brother deal with bullying and degradation. Unrated. (Ross).

RRR. This Indian film that tells the story of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand) .

You Are Not My Mother. An Irish woman goes missing, then returns and is seemingly a different person in this creepy horror picture that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13 (Grand)

NOW SHOWING

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest, but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Dog. Channing Tatum stars alongside a Belgian Malinois in this buddy comedy about a Marine trying to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral in this movie that doesn’t depart from formula but is surprisingly effective. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Jujutsu: Kaizen O: The Movie. A prequel to the manga-anime series, this action packed animated movie goes back to the high school where the sorcerers are trained in exorcism and fight mysterious creatures. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Outfit. An English tailor has to deal with violent Chicago mobsters in this film noir set almost entirely in the tailor shop. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Sing 2 Sing-Along. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Umma. This horror movie about a Korean woman living in America who fears turning into her dead mother is an inconsistent effort that is only intermittently scary. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Uncharted. This video game based movie is entertaining enough, but it's often inert and never fully achieves liftoff. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

X. A group of filmmakers making an adult movie in rural Texas in the ‘70s come under assault by their elderly hosts in this well-done horror movie.. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0