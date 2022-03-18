Screenings - March 18

OPENING

Master. Regina Hall stars as the first Black dean of a New England college who has to deal with systemic racism and supernatural forces in this innovative, thought-provoking horror film. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Jujutsu: Kaizen O: The Movie. A prequel to the manga-anime series, this action-packed animated movie goes back to the high school where the sorcerers are trained in exorcism and fight mysterious creatures. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Outfit. An English tailor has to deal with violent Chicago mobsters in this film noir set almost entirely in the tailor shop. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Umma. This horror movie about a Korean woman living in America who fears turning into her dead mother was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand)

X. A group of filmmakers making an adult movie in rural Texas come under assault by their elderly hosts in this horror movie that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

NOW SHOWING

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest, but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Catch The Fair One. Native boxer Kali Reis is powerful on screen, playing a character very similar to herself in this gripping revenge thriller set in the realm of sex trafficking Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A-

Death on the Nile. The script that focuses too much on the psychology of Hercule Poirot and not enough on the characters around him makes this follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express" a less than engaging thriller. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Dog. Channing Tatum stars alongside a Belgian Malinois in this buddy comedy about a Marine trying to get to a fellow solider’s funeral in this movie that doesn’t depart from formula but is surprisingly effective. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Flee. Nominated for Academy Awards for best international feature, best documentary and best animated film, this groundbreaking film tells an autobiographical story of an Afghani boy’s perilous journey as an illegal immigrant to Denmark. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

Jackass Forever. The Jackass crew and some new collaborators return for another set of idiotic, oft-dangerous, hilarious stunts. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Uncharted. This video game based movie is entertaining enough, but it's often inert and never fully achieves liftoff. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

