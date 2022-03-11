Screenings - March 11

​​​​OPENING.

Catch The Fair One. Native boxer Kali Reis is powerful on screen, playing a character very similar to herself in this gripping revenge thriller set in the realm of sex trafficking. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A-

Flee. Nominated for Academy Awards for best international feature, best documentary and best animated film, this groundbreaking film tells an autobiographical story of an illegal Afghani's migration to Denmark. PG-13. (Ross)

Radhe Shyam. This Indian Bollywood romantic drama, presented in Telugu and Hindi was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand)

Tyson’s Run. This story of an autistic teenager who wants to run a marathon was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand)

NOW SHOWING

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest, but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

The Cursed. This Gothic horror film about a werewolf is a fun, if gory, throwback to classic films. R. (Grand). Grade: C

Death on the Nile. The script that focuses too much on the psychology of Hercule Poirot and not enough on the characters around him makes this followup to "Murder on the Orient Express" a less-than-engaging thriller. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Dog. Channing Tatum stars alongside a Belgian Malinois in this buddy comedy about a Marine trying to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral in this movie that doesn’t depart from formula but is surprisingly effective. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Jackass Forever. The Jackass crew and some new collaborators return for another set of idiotic, oft-dangerous, sometimes-hilarious stunts. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Marry Me. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in this formulaic romantic comedy about a glamorous, powerful woman who, when her fiance cheats on her, turns to a high school teacher. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: C+

Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple of years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand) Grade: B

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

Studio 666. The Foo Fighters are stuck with Dave Grohl's crass, crude, dated and terribly unfunny script, BJ McDonnell’s inert filmmaking and their own amateurish acting in this horror comedy that is neither scary nor funny. R. (Grand). Grade: C-

Uncharted. This video game based movie is entertaining enough, but it's often inert and never fully achieves liftoff. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Wolf and The Lion. Two cubs, a young wolf and lion, must make their way back to the woman who raised them in this “Incredible Journey” style movies. PG. (SouthPointe) Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0